Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the European Union’s highest court struck down a pact that lets companies move data between the United States and EU; The Republican National Committee dramatically scaled down plans for its four-day convention amid a surge in coronavirus cases; The Supreme Court refused to vacate a stay that keeps Florida felons from registering to vote in time for the upcoming presidential race, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The Republican National Committee announced Thursday dramatically scaled down plans for its four-day convention next month in the new host city of Jacksonville, as Florida continues to reel from a surge in coronavirus cases.

(AP Photo/John Locher)

2.) Some 1.3 million Americans, a population roughly the size of Dallas, Texas, filed for unemployment last week, making for a total of 32 million out-of-work Americans receiving jobless benefits, according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

(Courthouse News photo/Amanda Pampuro)

3.) A new Pew Research Center analysis of Facebook posts and tweets from members of Congress since 2015 shows that Democrats post more but Republicans have more audience engagement.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

4.) The U.S. government executed the second federal inmate this week early Thursday morning, carrying out the death sentence for a man whose attorneys claimed he suffered from dementia.

(Jim Barcus/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Regional

5.) Turning down Florida felons whose chance to vote again is nearly in reach, the Supreme Court refused Thursday to vacate a stay that keeps them from registering in time for the upcoming presidential race.

(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

6.) San Diego’s regional air quality did not meet federal ozone standards and the status of its air pollution should be heightened from moderate to severe, according to a report from the California state auditor on Thursday.

(Courthouse News photo/Chris Marshall)

International

7.) Swayed by evidence that U.S. intelligence authorities surveil users illegally, the EU’s highest court struck down a pact that lets companies move data between the United States and European Union.

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

8.) Azerbaijan illegally jailed married human rights activists who later fled the country, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday, ordering the government to pay them each $23,000 in damages.

(Photo via CherryX/Wikipedia)