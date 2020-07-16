Top EU Court Throws Out US Data-Sharing Pact for Flouting Privacy

Austria’s Max Schrems listens to a ruling at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Oct. 6, 2015.. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, file)

LUXEMBOURG (CN) — Swayed by evidence that U.S. intelligence authorities surveil users illegally, the EU’s highest court struck down a pact that lets companies move data between the United States and European Union.

The European Commission had signed off on the agreement known as the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, but the European Court of Justice ruled that the deal lacks safeguards required by the General Data Protection Regulation.

Adopted in 2016, the GDPR says transfers of personal data to a country outside the EU may only take place if the country has an adequate level of data protection.

Released this morning by the Luxembourg-based court’s Grand Chamber, the long-awaited judgment on electronic privacy marks the second rejection of a data-sharing arrangement with the EU, both based on complaints from Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems. The challenges stemmed from information leaked by Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor, in 2013 that the government intelligence agencies collect huge swaths of electronic communications about internet users from private businesses.

“The Commission found … that ‘while individuals, including EU data subjects … have a number of avenues of redress when they have been the subject of unlawful (electronic) surveillance for national security purposes, it is equally clear that at least some legal bases that U.S. intelligence authorities may use (e.g. E.O. 12333) are not covered,’” a copy of Thursday’s ruling translated into English states. “Thus, as regards E.O. 12333, the commission emphasized … the lack of any redress mechanism. In accordance with the case-law … the existence of such a lacuna in judicial protection in respect of interferences with intelligence programs based on that presidential decree makes it impossible to conclude, as the commission did in the Privacy Shield Decision, that United States law ensures a level of protection essentially equivalent to that guaranteed by Article 47 of the Charter.”

Facebook and other tech companies rely on data pacts to transfer data from countries in the European Union to the United States or elsewhere in the world.

An Austrian lawyer, Schrems filed his original complaint with the Irish Data Protection Commission as Facebook has its European headquarters there.

“It is clear that the U.S. will have to seriously change its surveillance laws if U.S. companies want to continue to play a role in the EU market,” Schrems said in a statement Thursday.

Following the ruling known as Schrems I — in which the European court tossed out the previous U.S.-EU data-sharing arrangement called the Safe Harbor Framework — Facebook and other tech companies switched to using standard contractual clauses that let users give permission to transfer their data outside of the EU.

The EU later put in place the Privacy Shield Framework, which it claims was more robust than its predecessor.

“We do not want to have the EU stop using standard contractual clauses, but we call for them to enforce the existing rules,” one of Schrems’ lawyers, Eoin McCullough, told the court in a hearing last year.

Using an abbreviation for the Data Protection Commissioner, Schrems called Thursday’s decision “a total blow to the Irish DPC and Facebook.”

Upholding the use of standard contractual clauses, the European court found that such a clause “provides for effective mechanisms which, in practice, ensures that the transfer to a third country of personal data … is suspended or prohibited where the recipient of the transfer does not comply with those clauses or is unable to comply with them.”

The court also warned, however, that the validity of the clauses depends on whether countries “ensure compliance with the level of protection required by EU law.”

Thursday’s ruling follows an advisory opinion of a court magistrate last year that backed the validity of U.S.-EU data transfers.

A day earlier, the European court sided with Ireland and Apple over an accusation from the U.S. that the island nation was providing illegal state aid in the form of a sweetheart tax deal.