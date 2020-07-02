Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including political experts disagree about whether President Trump’s plummeting poll numbers reflect a hardening verdict of the electorate or another temporary swing; The economy added back 4.8 million jobs last month but a surge in coronavirus cases threatens to abruptly halt recovery; The champion of the world in the fight against Covid-19 is Vietnam, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President Trump’s plummeting poll numbers have Republicans concerned, but political experts sharply disagree about whether the polls reflect a hardening verdict of the electorate or simply another temporary extreme of the wildly swinging 2020 pendulum.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2.) Across the U.S. a group equivalent to the population of San Diego filed initial jobless claims last week. Some 1.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits on top of the 20.3 million receiving them.

(Courthouse News photo/Amanda Pampuro)

3.) The American economy added back 4.8 million jobs in June as the unemployment rate ticked down to 11.1%, but a new surge in coronavirus cases this summer threatens to abruptly halt recovery.

(Courthouse News photo/Kevin Lessmiller)

4.) Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite whom many women have accused of helping groom underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested and charged Thursday in New York on six charges tied to that conspiracy.

(SDNY via Courthouse News)

Regional

5.) An Air Force sergeant suspected of ties to a far-right extremist movement pleaded not guilty Thursday to the first-degree murder and attempted murder of two Federal Protective Services officers as they guarded the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Oakland on May 29.

(FBI via AP)

6.) Fallout from a bungled Houston police raid that left a married couple dead deepened as prosecutors charged several retired officers with felony records tampering, and the police department released an audit detailing corruption that led to the raid.

(Houston Police Department via AP)

International

7.) The champion of the world in the fight against Covid-19, without any real competition, is Vietnam. Despite a 900-mile border with China, Vietnam mobilized and halted the spread of the virus with a mere 355 cases, all of whom recovered. No one has died from Covid-19 in a nation of 100 million people.

(Creative Commons photo)

8.) Residents of European Union member states can contest the release of their personal financial information as part of an exchange of data between tax authorities in different countries, an adviser to the EU’s highest court said Thursday.

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)