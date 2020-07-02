Ghislaine Maxwell Charged With Helping Epstein Lure Underage Girls

This photo of Jeffrey Epstein embracing Ghislaine Maxwell was included in the Maxwell’s federal indictment filed Thursday in New York. (Credit: SDNY via Courthouse News)

(CN) — Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite whom many women have accused of helping groom underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested and charged Thursday in New York on six charges tied to that conspiracy.

“In particular, from at least in or about 1994, up to and including at least in or about 1997, Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18,” the 18-page indictment states. “The victims were as young as 14 years old when they were groomed and abused by Maxwell and Epstein, both of whom knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18.”

Prosecutors describe what they call Maxwell’s grooming process in detail.

“Maxwell’s presence during minor victims’ interactions with Epstein, including interactions where the minor victim was undressed or that involved sex acts with Epstein, helped put the victims at ease because an adult woman was present,” the indictment states. “For example, in some instances, Maxwell would massage Epstein in front of a minor victim. In other instances, Maxwell encouraged minor victims to provide massages to Epstein, including sexualized massages during which a minor victim would be fully or partially nude. Many of those massages resulted in Epstein sexually abusing the minor victims.”

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Aubrey Strauss will hold a press conference at noon. The case against Epstein, whose jailhouse death last August ultimately thwarted his prosecution, was initiated by Strauss’ predecessor at the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman.

Along with an undated image of Epstein and Maxwell embracing to show their “intimate relationship,” the indictment includes several photographs of Epstein’s extensive real estate. Prosecutors claim that Maxwell facilitated abuse at the accused sex-trafficker’s New York mansion, estate in Palm Beach, Florida and ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The London-based Maxwell is accused of helping to manage those properties between 1994 and 1997.

While the indictment does not name Epstein’s underage victims, it does allege that Maxwell participated in “multiple group sexual encounters” with one of the girls and Epstein in New York and Florida.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre gestures during an interview on the BBC Panorama program that aired on Dec. 2, 2019.

Some of these details overlap with allegations by victims who have stepped forward in civil court, including Virginia Giuffre, whose attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Years before Epstein was found hanging in his cell, in what officials called a suicide, Giuffre roped many prominent people into the sex-trafficking scandal. Testifying in a deposition for a 2015 case where she accused Maxwell of turning her into one of Epstein’s “sex slaves,” Giuffre said Maxwell ordered her have sex with New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, financier Glenn Dubin, model scout Jean-Luc Brunel, former Senator George Mitchell and others.

Those allegations were made public by the Second Circuit last year after a protracted fight to unseal records related to that case.

Prosecutors allege that Maxwell lied in a deposition by denying knowledge of any sex-trafficking scheme.

Asked whether she knew Epstein had a scheme to recruit underage girls for sexual massages, Maxwell responded: “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

That answer forms the basis of a perjury charge.

This story is developing…