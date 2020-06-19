Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Oklahoma Supreme Court declined to stop President Donald Trump’s weekend campaign rally in Tulsa; One of the three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department; A federal bankruptcy judge will confirm Pacific Gas and Electric’s $59 billion plan for exiting Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and more.

National

1.) The Oklahoma Supreme Court declined Friday to stop President Donald Trump’s campaign rally on Saturday in Tulsa, in spite of no social distancing measures being enforced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

2.) The Department of the Navy will not reinstate Captain Brett Crozier, who lost his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after raising concerns about a coronavirus outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier.

(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh via AP)

3.) A federal judge was puzzled Friday by the Trump administration urging him to block former national security adviser John Bolton’s manuscript from hitting the shelves when the explosive book is already in the hands of the public.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Regional

4.) One of the three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor after the execution of a no-knock warrant has been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

5.) After 17 months of feuding and negotiating with creditors, a federal bankruptcy judge on Friday will confirm Pacific Gas and Electric’s $59 billion plan for exiting Chapter 11 bankruptcy, setting the stage for billions in compensation to start flowing to wildfire victims.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

6.) Bragging that New York state now has the lowest rate of Covid-19 transmission in the U.S., Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his last daily address on the pandemic Friday, marking a milestone in the state’s recovery.

7.) A group of Tennessee abortion providers sued the state in federal court Friday, asking a judge to immediately prevent it from enacting strict anti-abortion legislation passed hours before.

(Photo via Kaldari/Wikipedia Commons)

International

8.) With nearly half a million dead and untold economic damage worldwide, the novel coronavirus has left many wondering whether China is to blame for the outbreak, including legal scholars.

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)