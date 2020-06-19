Navy Captain Dismissed Over Virus Outbreak Fears Denied Reinstatement

U.S. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), addresses the crew during an all-hands call on the ship’s flight deck while conducting routine operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Nov. 15, 2019. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh via Courthouse News)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Department of the Navy will not reinstate Captain Brett Crozier, who lost his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after raising concerns about a coronavirus outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier.

Crozier was relieved of his post in April after the leak of a four-page memo he sent to Navy brass warning of a worsening outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Video of his departure from the ship showed sailors cheering and chanting his name.

Then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly then went aboard the ship and called Crozier “too naïve or too stupid” to lead the crew, which led Modly to step down from his position in April.

After an initial probe into the events, Admiral Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations, reportedly recommended that Croizier be reinstated, but General Mark Milley, who serves as the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, asked for a more detailed investigation.

