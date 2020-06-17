Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including new polling data shows former Vice President Joe Biden increasing his lead over President Donald Trump nationally; The pilot of the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and others was disoriented by thick fog when it crashed in the Santa Monica Mountains; The Trump administration announced new sanctions against members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, and more.

National

1.) New polling data released Wednesday shows former Vice President Joe Biden increasing his lead over President Donald Trump nationally as more Americans say they disapprove of the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide police brutality protests.

2.) Senate Republicans unveiled a police-reform package on Wednesday that would encourage state and local authorities to ban chokeholds and to increase reporting on officers’ use of force and no-knock warrants.

3.) The pilot of the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others was disoriented by thick fog and misreported the craft’s pitch when it crashed in the Santa Monica Mountains, killing all passengers on board, according to a preliminary report by federal investigators released Wednesday.

4.) The Senate voted 73-25 Wednesday to approve bipartisan legislation that permanently vests $900 million annually into a fund preserving national parks and pours $9.5 billion over the next five years into federal lands maintenance long backlogged from years of neglect.

Regional

5.) As the pandemic proves durable in California, the wineries will have to be as well.

6.) The former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot Friday night will face 11 charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, prosecutors said Wednesday.

International

7.) The decision to sanction employees at The Hague-based court is just the United States’ latest provocative measure targeting the global judicial body investigating possible war crimes in Afghanistan.

8.) President Donald Trump’s administration announced new sanctions Wednesday against members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in an effort to “stop their needless, brutal war against the Syrian people.”

