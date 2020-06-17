Pilot in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Was Disoriented

This Feb. 26, 2018 file photo shows Vanessa Bryant, from left, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(CN) – The pilot of the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others on January 26 was disoriented by thick fog and misreported the craft’s pitch when it crashed in the Santa Monica Mountains, killing all passengers on board, according to a preliminary report by federal investigators released Wednesday.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died with seven other passengers and the pilot Ara Zobayan when their helicopter slammed into a hillside near Calabasas, California. The group had been headed to a youth basketball practice.

Moments before the crash, Zobayan reported to air traffic controllers that the helicopter was climbing above the clouds when in fact it was descending rapidly to the ground, according to the 1,700-page report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The families of Keri and John Altobelli, who were aboard the flight with their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa, and assistant coach Christina Mauser have sued flight operator Island Express Helicopters and the holding corporation alleging careless, negligent and unlawful conduct.

Bryant’s widow Vanessa has also sued the helicopter company separately claiming Zobayan flew directly into unsafe weather conditions and was authorized to do so by Island Express. She claims Zobayan’s negligent conduct resulted in the deaths of all aboard and says the company breached its duty to ensure the helicopter was flight-ready.

This is a developing story.