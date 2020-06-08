Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including protests inspired by the anti-racism movement in the United States broke out in European cities; Democrats in Congress took what they call legislative first steps at police reform; Bail was set at $1.25 million for the fired Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, and more.

National

1.) Nearly two weeks of national protests ignited by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody prompted Democrats in Congress on Monday to take what they call legislative first steps at police reform.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

2.) As daily protests sparked by the death of George Floyd continue while the country attempts to navigate through a pandemic, polling data released Monday shows that more voters are growing disenchanted with President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

3.) Federal prisoners can have only so many fee waivers for lawsuits, and the Supreme Court ruled Monday that lawsuits dismissed with leave to amend count against that limit.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

4.) While not as massive a jump as happened Friday, Monday’s market made sizable gains.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Regional

5.) A Minnesota judge set bail at $1.25 million Monday for the fired Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, which sparked massive protests against racism and police violence around the world.

(Courthouse News photo/Cameron Langford)

6.) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rode the subway Monday morning to prove the that the trains are safe for commuters as the city joined the rest of the state in loosening restrictions meant to keep the coronavirus pandemic in check.

International

7.) Protests inspired by the anti-racism movement in the United States broke out in European cities over the weekend, with demonstrators pulling down a statue of a famous slave trader in the United Kingdom and Brussels seeing looting and clashes between protesters and police.

(Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

8.) The trial of four men charged with 298 counts of murder for their alleged role in the downing of a Malaysian Airlines plane resumed Monday, with one defense attorney arguing coronavirus travel restrictions have hindered their preparations.

(AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)