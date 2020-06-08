Nasdaq Beats February High as Economists Map Scope of Recession

A memorial for James Scurlock in Obama, Nebraska. (Courthouse News photo/Ted Wheeler)

MANHATTAN (CN) — While not as massive a jump as happened Friday, Monday’s market made sizable gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 461 points by the closing bell, while the Nasdaq has beaten its previous high point in February to settle about 100 points higher at 9,924 points. The S&P 500 also has been steadily gaining but still sits 150 points lower than its own high point.

The gains were spurred by a report last week from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that nonfarm jobs actually rose by 2.5 million last month. The unemployment rate fell to 13.3%, BLS said, a far cry from the 20% or higher that many experts — including Federal Reserve banks in Minneapolis and St. Louis, as well as the Congressional Budget Office — had predicted.

On Monday the National Bureau of Economic Research announced that the economic downturn officially began in February, a month before states ordered lockdowns to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. “The fact that the monthly peak of February occurred in the middle of 2020Q1, while the quarterly peak occurred in 2019Q4, reflects the unusual nature of this recession,” the report states.

The economic peak in February capped off 128 months of economic expansion, the longest since 1854, according to the group, which is made up of top economists. The previous longest period of expansion was from March 1991 until March 2011.

While the group noted the effect on the U.S. economy of the Covid-19 pandemic and public health response, it added: “The unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession, even if it turns out to be briefer than usual.”

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill who hadn’t expected an economic turnaround until July are now reassessing the breadth of any new stimulus packages.

“I think we’re actually going to be back higher next year than ever before,” President Trump said at a Friday press conference shortly after the report was released. Trump predicted the economy will rebound quickly as a V-shaped recovery instead of a prolonged U-shape or swoosh-shape. “We’ve been talking about the V,” he said. “This is better than a V, this is a rocket ship. This is far better than a V.”

During the weekend, however, the administration’s senior economic adviser Kevin Hassett said there would “definitely” be a fourth stimulus package, and Trump himself said on Friday he would continue to push for a payroll tax cut, one of his go-to stimulus proposals.

“We’ll be going for a payroll tax cut,” Trump said. “It’s going to be a tremendous incentive for businesses and also a great incentive, maybe to me most importantly, for the workers.”

Trump also said he would ask for additional stimulus money, as well as looking at possible tax deductions for the restaurant and entertainment industries. “Once we get this going, it will be far bigger and far better than we’ve ever seen in this country,” Trump said.

Republicans largely have ignored the payroll tax cut, noting it would not help those out of work, and have been reticent about continuing the $600-per-week in additional unemployment benefits.

Democrats continue to push for additional measures, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying: “Now is the worst possible moment to take our foot off the gas.”

Investors will look for additional steps later this week by the Federal Reserve, whose Federal Open Markets Committee is meeting on Wednesday. After the meeting the central bank will give its thoughts on the economy and may decide to change interest rates.

The FOMC, a 12-member group within the central bank that reviews economic conditions and sets monetary policy, has not met as a whole since lockdowns began in early March. The current target range on federal funds rate is between 0% and 0.25%.

The number of cases of Covid-19 continue to creep upward. According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected worldwide with Covid-19 has grown to more than 7 million, while 404,000 have died. In the United States, 1.9 million are confirmed to have had Covid-19, while nearly 110,000 have died.