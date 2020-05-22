Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Georgia Libertarian Party told an 11th Circuit panel that the state’s election laws unfairly restrict third-party candidates from running for Congress; Hundreds of Europeans continue to die from Covid-19 each day but the deaths are far fewer than a month ago; President Donald Trump said he would override governors if they failed to open places of worship, and more.

National

1.) The largest study so far on using hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 was published Friday in the Lancet: It found that patients showed no benefit and, worse, were more likely to die or develop an irregular heartbeat.

(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

2.) Sixteen former Watergate prosecutors and a group of red states offered the D.C. Circuit competing views Friday on whether it should force a federal judge to dismiss the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

3.) Though the number of Covid-19 infections continues to rise around the United States, President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would override governors if they failed to open places of worship over the weekend.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Regional

4.) Georgia’s election laws unfairly restrict third-party candidates from running for Congress, an attorney for the state’s Libertarian Party told an 11th Circuit panel Friday.

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

5.) Coming to the aid of businesses short on rent, California lawmakers on Friday advanced a statewide moratorium on commercial evictions and a path for those hit hardest by the pandemic to cancel their leases.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

6.) Urging caution and discipline as the city crawls toward a phased reopening expected in June, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday offered a new set of indicators by which to measure the spread of the disease shown to have now killed 1 in every 400 city residents.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

International

7.) Hundreds of Europeans continue to die from Covid-19 each day but the deaths are far fewer than a month ago.

(Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

8.) The battle against Covid-19 in Latin America has been a failure. With few exceptions, efforts to contain the pandemic have been derailed by egregious policy decisions and/or a public unwilling to abide by the requirements of social distance and facial coverings.

(Courthouse News photo/Miguel Patricio)