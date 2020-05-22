Open the Church Doors, Trump Warns States in Shutdown

Parishioners wear face masks as they attend an in-person Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church in San Antonio on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Though the number of Covid-19 infections continues to rise around the United States, President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would override governors if they failed to open places of worship over the weekend.

“The governors need to do the right thing and let these very essential places of faith to open right now for this weekend and if they don’t do it, I will override the governors. In America we need more prayer, not less,” the president said in brief remarks from the White House.

He did not stay for questions.

If the president were to follow through with the threat, and effectively assert executive overreach into states, the maneuver on its face would technically be violation of the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

That amendment specifically states: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

“President Trump does not have the authority to override the governors because the decision of whether to reopen the churches falls within the power that the Tenth Amendment reserves to states,” professor Franita Tolson of the University of South Carolina Gould School of Law said in an interview Friday. “If the president issues the order, it is likely that the governors in states where it is not safe to open houses of worship will refuse to open the churches and file lawsuits challenging the order.”

This story is developing…