Top 8 today

Today's Top 8 includes coverage of Hurricane Hilary's march toward SoCal, political intrigue in Austria and Mexico and the latest in the spat between Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll. And Friday features!

National

Hurricane Hilary headed to Southwest with ‘life-threatening’ rainfall, wind

Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm watch as Hurricane Hilary barrels northward from west of Baja California.

Much of the U.S. Southwest faces risk of flash flooding from Hurricane Hilary, as of Friday a Category 4 storm churning up the Pacific coast. (National Hurricane Center via Courthouse News)

Judge rejects media request for records detailing Trump attorney grand jury testimony

A federal judge is "constrained to neither confirm nor deny the existence of the records the press seeks at this time,” he wrote.

Courts & the law

NY judge spurns Trump’s ‘frivolous’ appeals to keep delaying E. Jean Carroll’s defamation trial

Trump’s pursuit of “presidential immunity” from liability for defamation claims over his denials of rape allegations won't stop the case from going to trial in January 2024, a New York judge ruled.

International intrigue

Austria’s Kurz, once Europe’s wunderkind politician, faces trial over false testimony

Allegations of corruption hanging over former conservative Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will soon be tested in court. Kurz is charged with giving false testimony to parliament amid ongoing corruption probes.

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, on Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

Mexico president welcomes arbitration in GMO corn fight with US

The push to block genetically modified corn grown in the U.S. appears to be coming from a radical group with the López Obrador administration, experts said.

Friday features

Once feared, Diablo Canyon now key to California clean energy goals

Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant sparked controversy when it first opened decades ago. But in an era shaped by climate change, it may be just what California needs while the state awaits construction of an offshore wind farm.

‘Be your authentic self’: Assemblywoman Laura Friedman on run for LA-area congressional seat

The assemblywoman says her past as a semi-pro pool player taught her skills she's taken into politics.

In remote Arizona town, scars of crushed labor strike still linger

Forty years ago, Clifton miners went on strike at the largest copper mine in North America. Then the union was crushed and dissolved, sending shock waves through organized labor.