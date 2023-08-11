Top 8 today

Friday's Top 8 includes the latest on Hunter Biden, the White House beef with House Oversight — and Friday features!

National

Judge puts strict limits on Trump sharing evidence in Jan. 6 case

The judge also denied Trump's bid to let “volunteer attorneys” and consultants view sensitive information in the evidence gathered by prosecutors.

Special counsel appointed as prosecutors move to bring Hunter Biden case to trial

The government says it has reached an impasse in negotiations and the charges should be moved to the proper venue.

Assailing GOP credibility, Biden demands Congress deep-six oversight probes

The White House unleashed on House Oversight chair Jim Comer, accusing him of wasting time and taxpayer dollars on what it framed as a fruitless political venture.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., talks to reporters as he walks to the House chamber, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Courts & the law

Illinois Supreme Court upholds state assault weapon ban

Challenges to the ban at the federal level are still pending in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s cushy house arrest revoked over witness intimidation

The disgraced cryptocurrency executive's messages to trial witnesses and leaking of his ex-girlfriend's personal diaries cost him a comfortable pretrial house arrest at his parents' California home.

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX, leaves the Manhattan federal courthouse on June 15, 2023, after arguments on his motion to sever or dismiss five counts filed after his voluntary extradition from the Bahamas. (Josh Russell/Courthouse News Service)

Friday features

With water-conscious buildings, Colorado aims to keep ‘blue’ in blueprint

As aridification and climate change strain water supply, Colorado businesses and policymakers say simple changes can help prepare the western state for continued growth.

In San Francisco, talk of decline haunts iconic city

Is the famous West Coast port city caught in a “doom loop” of falling population and city revenue, or is it just evolving once again? Experts say the truth may lie somewhere in the middle.

Charlie Watts collection reveals ‘man of wealth and taste’

Fans of the late Rolling Stones drummer got a peek at his collection of rare books and jazz memorabilia at Christie's Los Angeles in July, with a main auction to follow in London in September.