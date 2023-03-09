Top 8 today

National
Norfolk Southern CEO grilled at Senate on money for families affected by Ohio derailment
The chief executive of the company responsible for a February train derailment that displaced scores of people in East Palestine, Ohio, refused to say during a congressional hearing whether his firm would provide full financial assistance to the affected community.
New House speaker inks resolution slamming ESG investments rule
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy signed a resolution Thursday that undercuts efforts by the Biden administration to give socially or environmentally conscious investments a better foothold in retirement plans.
Regional
California slams Huntington Beach over ‘brazen’ disregard of housing law
California sued the coastal enclave Huntington Beach on Thursday, the state attorney general’s first case this year claiming a city violated housing laws aimed at boosting housing stock.
Ex-Ohio speaker found guilty of taking bribes to bail out nuclear plants
Longtime Ohio politician and two-time Speaker of the House Larry Householder was convicted Thursday for his role as the ringleader in a bribery scheme that used dark money contributions to pass a $1 billion bailout of two failing nuclear power plants.
Seventh Circuit clears way for destruction of endangered bumblebee habitat
The Seventh Circuit signed the death warrant for an 8,000-year-old gravel prairie on Thursday morning, after it denied for the second time a petition to halt the expansion of a regional airport in northwest Illinois.
International
Shame list of Hungarian tax defaulters violates international law
Europe’s top rights court took the Hungarian government to task Thursday for its policy of publishing the personal information of people who owed back taxes.
Science
Nations pushed for international treaty to eliminate space junk
Over the weekend, members of the United Nations put the finishing touches on a decades-in-the-making treaty to limit pollution and protect biodiversity in international waters, the so-called High Seas Treaty. Now scientists are calling for a similar treaty — for space.
Scientists develop first complete brain map of insect
In a major breakthrough for neuroscience over a decade in the making, an international team of researchers have completed a full brain map of an insect, the next step in what neuroscientists are hoping will become a better understanding of the mechanism of thought.
