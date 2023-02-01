Top 8 today

National
Social media’s harm to kids: The next blockbuster lawsuit?
Hundreds of families have already filed individual suits over alleged harm to children from social media, but a new case in Seattle is doing something different.
Classified records probe reaches Biden home in Delaware
FBI agents searched President Joe Biden’s beach home in Rehoboth, Delaware, on Wednesday, as part of a probe by the Department of Justice into the potential mishandling of classified records.
Regional
California to push for more gun legislation in wake of mass shootings
In the wake of multiple mass shootings in the past weeks, California Governor Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Senator Anthony Portantino announced a new effort Wednesday to pass tighter gun safety regulations.
Feds charge disbarred attorney Tom Girardi with embezzling more than $15 million in client money
Former attorney Tom Girardi has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of embezzling more than $15 million of his clients' money, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Wednesday.
North Dakota argues for ‘seat at the table’ in reservation riverbed dispute
An attorney for North Dakota told a federal appeals court Wednesday the state simply wants a "seat at the table" in a lawsuit between three tribes and the U.S. Department of the Interior over ownership of a prosperous riverbed within the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
International
Brussels mulls countering US green subsidies with its own
On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed an EU response to counter U.S. subsidies and at its core are plans to allow EU governments to shore up their own green technology companies with big handouts.
New year brings lower inflation, steady employment to EU
The European Union seems to be making good on a New Year’s resolution to cut inflation. Data published by Eurostat on Wednesday tracked January inflation down to 8.5%, nearing its lowest point since last summer.
Science
New research on Egyptian embalming unravels mysteries of mummification
Scientists now have a clearer picture of the processes involved in ancient Egyptian mummification thanks to analyses of an ancient embalming workshop at the Saqqara necropolis near Cairo.
