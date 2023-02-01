California to push for more gun legislation in wake of mass shootings

“I will be signing this legislation. I don’t think I’ll be signing this legislation, I will be signing it,” Newsom said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — In the wake of multiple mass shootings in the past weeks, California Governor Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Senator Anthony Portantino announced a new effort Wednesday to pass tighter gun safety regulations.

Introduced by Portantino, a Democrat from Glendale, Senate Bill 918 would require people applying for a concealed carry permit to be at least 21 years old, require the person to have at least 16 hours of gun safety training and mandate a determination if the applicant is likely to be a danger to themselves or others, among other requirements.

The bill would also prohibit where people can take concealed weapons, including places of worship, courthouses, any airport buildings or parking lots, and any building or parking structure associated with a public or private school, or on a street or sidewalk adjacent to a school.

All of these provisions are within the bounds of the Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, which struck down provisions of New York’s concealed carry permit application process, Bonta said.

“I will be signing this legislation. I don’t think I’ll be signing this legislation, I will be signing it,” Newsom said, adding that California has been and will continue to be a leader for the country in gun safety legislation, and a model for other states and the federal government.

Newsom also thanked anti-gun violence advocacy groups for supporting the legislation, like the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, The Brady Campaign, and Moms Demand Action, representatives of whom spoke at the announcement.

After having met with survivors of recent mass shootings in both Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, including a survivor who he said was worried more about how they would be able to pay for the medical care to treat their wounds because they did not have health insurance, Newsom said his advocacy for gun safety legislation only increased.

“American-made reality. This is American made,” Newsom said. “This is a national disgrace. It’s a national epidemic.”

This is a developing story.