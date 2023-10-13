Top 8 today

Friday's Top 8 includes coverage of the House GOP's nomination of Jim Jordan as speaker, the ongoing Trump Org fraud trial in Manhattan, and three features 'cause it's Features Friday!

National

House GOP narrowly nominates Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan for speaker

It was the Republican conference’s second such vote in a week after partisan infighting scuttled the party’s first speaker-elect, Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on what Republicans say is the politicization of the FBI and Justice Department and attacks on American civil liberties on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Biden administration puts $7 billion toward regional clean hydrogen hubs

The money will support 206,217 construction and 105,553 permanent jobs.

Courts & the law

Witness: Trump Organization tried several tactics to boost Trump net worth

Trump Organization execs considered using a "presidential premium" to boost Trump's property values based on his presidency.

Federal judge orders Galveston County to redraw discriminatory voting map

The judge cited testimony calling a redistricting plan enacted by the county's Republican officials a "textbook example of racial gerrymandering."

Environmental groups seek change to water flows for California’s Kern River

While the Kern River is dry much of the year, the two sides disagree on who should get what water does make it to the Central Valley floor.

People hang our near tents by the Kern River. (Rebekah Kearn/Courthouse News)

Features Friday

Meet Eduardo Osorio, the Mexican judge daring to usher in a ‘new era of human rights’

Osorio’s decision to stop applying mandatory pretrial detention in 2021 made him more enemies than friends, but that hasn’t stopped him from trying to make Mexico live up to its lofty human-rights ideals.

‘We’re going to get you out of here’: Freeway Service Patrol gets broken-down vehicles out of harm’s way

In its more than 30-year existence, Sacramento’s FSP has removed 850,000 stranded motorists from roadways, keeping other drivers safer in the process. Many local residents are unaware the program exists — but for tow-truck drivers like Dave Miller, it’s nonetheless a rewarding job.

The Bay Area movie lovers keeping community cinema alive

California movie lovers are finding inventive ways to come together and showcase films as beloved local theaters struggle.

San Francisco residents gather in the historic Jack Kerouac Alley for a free movie screening. (Rob Schmitt via Courthouse News)