The Bay Area movie lovers keeping community cinema alive

California movie lovers are finding inventive ways to come together and showcase films as beloved local theaters struggle.

/ October 13, 2023
San Francisco residents gather in the historic Jack Kerouac Alley for a free movie screening. (Rob Schmitt via Courthouse News)

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Standing in line outside The Beat Museum in the North Beach neighborhood one evening in August, Lee Diamond had come all the way from Plantation, Florida, to visit friends in Alameda. 

She took a ferry from the island to enjoy a day in the city, then found herself at a free “cinema crawl” organized by local film lovers. 

“It’s very hard to find independent movies in Florida,” Diamond said. “If you do find them, you have to drive 45 minutes to an hour to the theater.”

“This is great, having it all at my fingertips,” she added. She said she’s interested in the beat literary movement, as well as “quirky little films that can be hard to find.”

Like Diamond, a growing number of film buffs in the Bay Area are finding new ways to come together and enjoy great movies as locally-owned movie theaters close en masse across the region. 

San Francisco movie lovers have for years watched some of their favorite theaters close down, hurt by low ticket sales and rising costs. 

Beloved theaters like The Roxy and Balboa are just hanging on. The Castro, the landmark playhouse in the city’s historic LGBTQ neighborhood, is under a major renovation in an effort to stay open. Nor is San Francisco alone in this trend: Oakland and Berkeley are also struggling to keep open locally-owned playhouses, with Berkeley recently losing all of its downtown theaters. 

Faced with these challenges, local film fanatics are finding ways to keep the community together, including by encouraging people to meet up and enjoy local films. Among those leading the charge is “Those Guys,” a local group that’s helped organize free monthly “cinema hopping” events in the historic North Beach neighborhood.

Organizers say that over the years, local theaters have slowly been driven to closure without feasible ways to stay open — leading to a loss for both local movie lovers and filmmakers looking to show their work. 

Just because theaters are closing, though, doesn’t mean credits have to roll on the local film community. Those Guys' “Films with Friends” cinema crawl “brings people out,” group co-founder Rob Schmitt said, encouraging locals to “roam around and see several different films.”

This year, the cinema crawl has brought people out every third Wednesday evening to join other film lovers for screenings, like the one at The Beat Museum that Diamond attended. 

About 20 people including Diamond filed into the museum to fill folding chairs around a projector screen. They sat surrounded by books and art celebrating the history of the beat movement. The room soon darkened as a collection of beat artist Harry Smith’s collected experimental art films, mostly abstract animations using paintings on film, began to play. 

Others looking for a different venue could cross the street and end up at Le Petit Paris 75, a cozy and well-known French bar, for Alice Gay’s collection of short silent French films. As the screening at The Beat Museum got underway, this establishment arranged its TV screens around the bar, so visitors could sit, sip and chat while enjoying a different kind of show. 

A jazz trio had been booked for the bar that same night, but the accident worked out well. The jazz was fitting background music for the films showing off entertainment from the era, including physical comedy skits and a magic show where a woman seemed to disappear.

Le Petit Paris 75 hosts a free silent movie collection screening during a monthly "cinema crawl" event in San Francisco, Calif. (Natalie Hanson/Courthouse News)

Organizing it all was a team of 10 Bay Area movie lovers known as “Those Guys.” Schmitt, the co-founder, said the group has been showing free films around the neighborhood for years, including in the landmark Kerouac Alley.

As demand for outdoor film events grew during the pandemic, Those Guys this summer created the free and outdoor “Films with Friends” movie crawls. The group persuaded local businesses to participate, with unique lists of films curated for each showing. 

The events have grown to draw bigger and bigger crowds — and Schmitt said he’s been “taken aback” by the overwhelming turnout and positive response. 

“We’re also looking to show films that are not exactly the normal Hollywood thing,” he added. ”We want to do short films or independents, things like that.”

Those Guys have so far shown few signs of slowing down. The team plans to keep the event free to the community by covering costs to outfit different spaces for showings and rent equipment, co-founder and filmmaker Nanci Gaglio said.

“It’s our first season, and we’re sort of working out the kinks,” Gaglio said. She noted that some bars are more difficult to outfit for screenings. 

Dominic Angerame, an award-winning filmmaker and film studies instructor including at University of California Berkeley, serves as Those Guys’ film curator. 

Angerame picks the films for each month’s program and helps the participating venues present them. As most local theaters often show the same big-box releases, he said it’s important to him to offer screenings of films that can rarely be found elsewhere.

When local theaters close down or don’t offer opportunities to show hyperlocal or experimental films, local artists have nowhere to go to show their work, Angerame said. “It’s extremely frustrating when you make movies and nobody gets a chance to see them.”

“My role is to bring some of the best cinema that we can to the citizens of North Beach, as well as in bringing in experimental avant garde films to the community as well,” he added. “We hope to present at least two avant garde filmmakers in person, showing their work and talking to the audience, in our next season.”

Film buffs enjoy a free screening during a monthly "cinema crawl" at The Beat Museum in San Francisco, Calif. (Natalie Hanson/Courthouse News)

Across the San Francisco Bay in Oakland, the local film scene has faced similar changes — and seen a similar community response. Many Oakland cinema lovers mourned in 2009 when the historic Parkway speakeasy theater closed on the east side of Lake Merritt. 

Its replacement, The New Parkway Theater, opened in 2012 in the nearby Uptown district. A neighborhood targeted by city leaders for redevelopment for years, today the theater is surrounded by coffee shops, hip restaurants and new apartment buildings. 

General manager J. August Caesar said he wanted to keep the theater’s unique style, a place with a full bar and restaurant where people can see both new releases and local or obscure features. He soon found investors willing to support that vision.

“I think a lot of them invested for heart reasons, not head reasons,” Caesar said. “We are a beloved institution.”

These days, New Parkway serves a role similar to its counterparts in San Francisco, bringing community members together to relax and enjoy a movie. The theater offers a range of showings, from big-box hits to indie films to so-bad-they’re-good features.

On Wednesdays, the theater holds pay-what-you-can movie nights. Twenty percent of proceeds go to local nonprofits. 

“People are looking for connection,” Caesar said. “They’re looking for community experiences.”

The theater rooms at New Parkway are filled with adopted old couches and every style of chair imaginable, including decommissioned salon chairs and bar stools gathered around donated diner tables. There is also an upstairs cafe, where on some nights people gather for Dungeons and Dragons or “Draw and Sip” events. 

Caesar credits the theater’s full kitchen and bar service with helping to keep the venue successful. He encourages other aspiring community theater owners to find a way to serve food to moviegoers to help offset high operating costs.

As someone who names films like “Past Lives” and “Titanic” as among his favorites, Caesar prides himself on not being a cinephile. Instead, his goal is to show accessible films that appeal to a wide range of the community.

“It matters more to make an experience very different from the moviegoer’s home,” he said. That translates into bigger turnout — and more revenue — for the now-thriving theater.

Back in San Francisco, film buffs like Those Guys co-founder Rob Schmitt may disagree on the merits of indie vs. mainstream films.

Like Caesar, though, he shares a dream of bringing the rapidly gentrifying Bay Area together through good movies. 

Pundits have wrung their hands over the supposed decline of San Francisco — but historic neighborhoods like North Beach are “doing better than the national press has said,” Schmitt argued. He argues community events like the group's movie crawl are part of the city’s pandemic recovery effort. 

Going forward, Schmitt hopes such events continue to grow. He has no plans to stop showing experimental and arthouse films. After all, he said, the community is full of film buffs who remember the days of locally-based auteurs like Francis Ford Coppola.

Like in those days, San Francisco residents now will have a way to enjoy film together. “The best way to see a movie," Schmitt said, "is with a bunch of people."

Oakland's New Parkway Theater is filled with original art and donated furniture. (Natalie Hanson/Courthouse News)
