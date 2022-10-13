Top 8 today

National
Trump subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee
The Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump on Thursday after laying out his complicity in a scheme to overturn the 2020 election culminating in last year’s insurrection.
Supreme Court won’t intervene in Trump classified documents probe
The Supreme Court declined on Thursday to get involved in a legal battle over classified documents recovered from the home of former President Donald Trump.
Feds say zero-emission Nikola investors were fed ‘mountain of lies’
Wrapping up the monthlong trial for Nikola founder Trevor Milton, an attorney for the college dropout turned billionaire called it wrong to prosecute a start-up executive over statements that he believed in good faith.
Regional
Report: Access to public records in Virginia courts
Traveling more than 1,000 miles over the course of five days, Courthouse News journalists visited 25 Virginia circuit courts to report on civil complaints filed in those courthouses. Their goal was to demonstrate what it would take to cover the public record of the Virginia courts by visiting each courthouse in person.
NY AG warns Trump and son: You can’t evade us anymore
Upping the ante in connection to what New York’s top law enforcement officer has framed as hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal valuations, the state attorney general filed Thursday for a court order that would force service upon former President Donald Trump and his middle son.
Jury gives Parkland school shooter life without parole
The school shooter who murdered 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will spend the rest of his life in prison, a jury decided on Thursday, capping a three-month trial over one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.
International
EU high court upholds workplace headscarf ban
Bans on head coverings are allowed in European Union workplaces as long as they apply to all employees, the bloc's top court ruled Thursday.
Men charged after deadly Mallorca brawl confronted in court by victim’s family
The courtroom in the central Dutch city of Lelystad was completely full Wednesday as the girlfriend, parents and friends of 27-year-old Carlo Heuvelman told the court on Wednesday how traumatizing his death was and demanded answers from the nine suspects on trial.
