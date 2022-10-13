Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump; The EU high court ruled bans on head coverings are allowed in workplaces as long as they apply to all employees; A jury sentenced the Parkland school shooter to life without parole, and more.

National

Trump subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

The Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump on Thursday after laying out his complicity in a scheme to overturn the 2020 election culminating in last year’s insurrection.

An image of a mock gallows on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is shown on June 9, 2022, at a public hearing on a House committee's yearlong investigation of the insurrection. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Supreme Court won’t intervene in Trump classified documents probe

The Supreme Court declined on Thursday to get involved in a legal battle over classified documents recovered from the home of former President Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at an Oct. 9, 2022, rally in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Feds say zero-emission Nikola investors were fed ‘mountain of lies’

Wrapping up the monthlong trial for Nikola founder Trevor Milton, an attorney for the college dropout turned billionaire called it wrong to prosecute a start-up executive over statements that he believed in good faith.

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss briefs reporters on the indictment of Trevor Milton, founder and one-time executive chair of Nikola Corp., on July 29, 2021 in the Southern District of New York. Milton surrendered that morning in New York to face charges alleging he lied about the electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup, duping some financially struggling novice investors looking for income during the pandemic. (Image via Courthouse News)

Regional

Report: Access to public records in Virginia courts

Traveling more than 1,000 miles over the course of five days, Courthouse News journalists visited 25 Virginia circuit courts to report on civil complaints filed in those courthouses. Their goal was to demonstrate what it would take to cover the public record of the Virginia courts by visiting each courthouse in person.

On the road to Lee County, Virginia.

NY AG warns Trump and son: You can’t evade us anymore

Upping the ante in connection to what New York’s top law enforcement officer has framed as hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal valuations, the state attorney general filed Thursday for a court order that would force service upon former President Donald Trump and his middle son.

Former President Donald Trump, far left, and Melania Trump stand outside St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church with family members Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump after the funeral for Ivana Trump in New York on July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Jury gives Parkland school shooter life without parole

The school shooter who murdered 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will spend the rest of his life in prison, a jury decided on Thursday, capping a three-month trial over one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz appears surprised as he is seated at the defense table for the verdict in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

International

EU high court upholds workplace headscarf ban

Bans on head coverings are allowed in European Union workplaces as long as they apply to all employees, the bloc's top court ruled Thursday.

(Pexels image via CNS)

Men charged after deadly Mallorca brawl confronted in court by victim’s family

The courtroom in the central Dutch city of Lelystad was completely full Wednesday as the girlfriend, parents and friends of 27-year-old Carlo Heuvelman told the court on Wednesday how traumatizing his death was and demanded answers from the nine suspects on trial.