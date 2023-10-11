Top 8 today

Wednesday's Top 8 includes coverage of the GOP's trials and tribulations on Capitol Hill, a massive sexual assault suit against Uber, more in the Google antitrust trial, and science news about glyphosate and asteroid dust.

National

GOP nominates Steve Scalise to replace McCarthy as House speaker

The Louisiana Republican edged out Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan as the party's nominee for the House’s top job.

New York Republicans lead charge to oust indicted Congressman George Santos

The embattled New York lawmaker was charged Tuesday with wire fraud, identity theft, money laundering and a slew of other crimes — but he has denied any wrongdoing.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber on Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Biden administration tackles ‘junk fees’ in bid to clarify costs for consumers

The latest proposal would require all fees to be disclosed in advertised prices and specifically targets banking fees.

Courts & the law

Consolidation creates massive sexual assault case against Uber

The consolidated lawsuit has the potential to rock the ride-hail industry and could lead to safety changes such as mandatory in-vehicle surveillance of drivers.

Former exec says Google ran ‘benevolent dictatorship’ over search advertising

A former marketing executive testified that by diluting its search results pages with sponsored results, Google has made it harder (and pricier) for businesses to reach new customers.

This photo, in New York, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, shows various Google logos when searched on Google. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Witness ties Trump’s phony finance statements to $125 million Deutsche Bank loan

Nicholas Haigh of Deutsche Bank testified that Trump's financial statements played a role in the bank's decision to offer him a loan.

Science & research

Common herbicides are harmful to adolescents’ brains, study shows

A study found that children in farming communities in Ecuador where herbicides are used were at risk of negative neurocognitive impacts.

Scientists find water, carbon in 4.5 billion-year-old-asteroid sample

One NASA researcher called the recovered material an "astrobiologist's dream."

This image shows the asteroid Bennu from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. (NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/CSA/York/MDA via AP)