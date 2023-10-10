Common herbicides are harmful to adolescents’ brains, study shows

A study found that children in farming communities in Ecuador where herbicides are used were at risk of negative neurocognitive impacts.

(CN) — Herbicides are widely used to kill weeds so that crops and other desired plants can grow, but their use also comes at a steep price. A study published Wednesday found that children in farming communities in Ecuador where popular herbicides are used experienced decreased neurocognitive performance and negative effects on their mood and brain development.

The study, published in Environmental Health Perspectives, focuses on the effects of the two most common herbicides, glyphosate and 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid, the latter of which has been used since the 1940s. Glyphosate, was developed in the 1970s by agrochemical giant Monsanto and sold as Roundup. In 1996, Monsanto patented a line of genetically modified seeds. In the 2010s, 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid resistant crops were introduced into the market. Since then, the use of both herbicides has exploded.

Scientists conducting the study analyzed urine samples of hundreds of 11 to 17 year olds in Pedro Moncayo, a rural agricultural county in the Andes Mountains in Ecuador.

“This is a population that is now chronically exposed to pesticides,” said José Ricardo Suárez, an associate professor the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health at the University of California-San Diego, and one of the authors of the study.

Suarez explained that Ecuador — especially Pedro Moncayo county — has become one of the largest exporters of roses in the world, especially to America and Europe. About 21% of local adults work in the floricultural industry, where more than 50 different fungicides and over 20 different insecticides are primarily hand-sprayed.

Glyphosate was found in 98% of the adolescents who participated in the study, while 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid was detected in 66%. Higher concentrations of glyphosate were associated with lower scores in social perception, like the ability to recognize moods and emotions of others. Higher amounts of 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid were associated with lower neurobehavioral performance, affecting attention, inhibitory control, memory, learning, and language.

“Many chronic diseases and mental health disorders in adolescents and young adults have increased over the last two decades worldwide, and exposure to neurotoxic contaminants in the environment could explain a part of this increase,” Suarez wrote in a press release that accompanied the study.

Along with its booming flower industry, farmers in Pedro Moncayo also grow corn, wheat, barley, potatoes, strawberries, and other greens — and use herbicides in their cultivation. The researchers suggests the young people they studied may have been exposed to the chemicals through pesticide drift, where particles drift away from their intended target of crops to human beings. Another potential pathway to exposure is through cohabitation with family members who work in agriculture and are exposed to pesticides. Other pathways for exposure include residential pesticide use, or contact with dust, water, or food contaminated by pesticides.

None of the adolescents featured in the study worked in agriculture.

“These are chemicals used in the United States very, very commonly,” Suarez said, including in the Midwest, California’s San Joaquin Valley, and other agricultural communities.

The use of these pesticides, and the potential for people to be exposed to them is “very comparable to the exposures in the United States,” Suarez added.

In Ecuador, farmers use handheld sprayers to disseminate the pesticides on their crops. But in the U.S., it’s much more common for farmers and agribusinesses to use airplanes to spray crops with pesticides, increasing the risk for the chemicals to drift into nearby communities, Suarez said.

Briana Chronister, a doctoral candidate in the UC San Diego–San Diego State University Joint Doctoral Program in Public Health, and one of the co-authors of the study, added that there might be more genetically modified crops in the U.S., where the use of herbicides, especially as a desiccant, which dries crops faster and allows them to ripen and be harvested faster is over more common.

“Cognition is always something we’re concerned about as parents,” Suarez said. “The research that we’re doing here will hopefully lead to more scrutiny for all the pesticides that are being used in the industry right now.”

Now, the researchers are looking into how herbicides affect inflammation, livers, and hormonal problems. Suarez said they’re planning on submitting another article about that subject in the next week or so.