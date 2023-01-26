Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Justice Department and foreign authorities seized a ransomware network known as Hive; Congressman Adam Schiff announced he will run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Diane Feinstein; A New York jury convicted an Uzbek immigrant on all counts for brutally plowing through tourists on a bike path in Lower Manhattan, and more.

National

Feds tout implosion of major ransomware network

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that the Department of Justice and foreign authorities seized a ransomware network known as Hive.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces the seizure of a ransomware network, known as Hive, during a press conference at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington on Jan. 26, 2023. (Via Emily Zantow/Courthouse News)

Boeing pleads not guilty to misleading feds about 737 Max safety

Boeing pleaded not guilty to a federal conspiracy charge Thursday regarding flight control software for the 737 Max that resulted in two crashes that killed 346 people, throwing in doubt a $2.5 billion settlement it reached with the Trump administration in 2021.

A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field in Seattle following a test flight in June 2020. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Prison phone providers deny inflating price of inmate calls

Family members of inmates told a Fourth Circuit panel Thursday they are being overcharged for prison phone calls in violation of federal law.

An inmate uses a phone at the Cook County Jail in Chicago in 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Regional

Adam Schiff announces run for Feinstein’s US Senate seat

Democratic U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, who has represented Southern California residents since 2001, announced Thursday he will run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Diane Feinstein for the past 31 years.

Then-House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., give final remarks during a hearing where former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

State Bar of California moves to disbar Trump attorney John Eastman

The State Bar of California filed 11 disciplinary charges against Orange County attorney John Eastman on Thursday, arising from his efforts to draft a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 election in order to allow then-President Donald Trump remain in office.

Chapman University professor and Trump adviser John Eastman, in a 2013 file photo. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NYC truck attacker behind bike path rampage found guilty on death penalty murder counts

A New York jury wasted little time deliberating before convicting Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov on all counts Thursday, eight of which are death-penalty-eligible murder counts, for brutally plowing through tourists on a bike path in Lower Manhattan.

Sayfullo Saipov listens during closing statements in Manhattan federal court as a U.S. marshal looks on from behind, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Seneca tribe’s suit over New York toll road advances past appeal

A split Second Circuit panel ruled against New York state on Thursday in a 30-year dispute over its land deal with the Seneca Nation that resulted in the construction of a highway through reservation land in upstate New York.

Section of I-90, also known as the New York State Thruway, on the Seneca Nation's Cattaraugus Reservation just north of the Erie-Chautauqua county line. (Wikipedia image via Courthouse News)

Discrimination claim against Masterpiece Cakeshop over transgender birthday cake upheld

The Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a lower court finding that a Christian bakery owner discriminated against a transgender woman who tried to order a pink birthday cake with blue frosting.