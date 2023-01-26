Top 8 today

National
Feds tout implosion of major ransomware network
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that the Department of Justice and foreign authorities seized a ransomware network known as Hive.
Boeing pleads not guilty to misleading feds about 737 Max safety
Boeing pleaded not guilty to a federal conspiracy charge Thursday regarding flight control software for the 737 Max that resulted in two crashes that killed 346 people, throwing in doubt a $2.5 billion settlement it reached with the Trump administration in 2021.
Prison phone providers deny inflating price of inmate calls
Family members of inmates told a Fourth Circuit panel Thursday they are being overcharged for prison phone calls in violation of federal law.
Regional
Adam Schiff announces run for Feinstein’s US Senate seat
Democratic U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, who has represented Southern California residents since 2001, announced Thursday he will run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Diane Feinstein for the past 31 years.
State Bar of California moves to disbar Trump attorney John Eastman
The State Bar of California filed 11 disciplinary charges against Orange County attorney John Eastman on Thursday, arising from his efforts to draft a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 election in order to allow then-President Donald Trump remain in office.
NYC truck attacker behind bike path rampage found guilty on death penalty murder counts
A New York jury wasted little time deliberating before convicting Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov on all counts Thursday, eight of which are death-penalty-eligible murder counts, for brutally plowing through tourists on a bike path in Lower Manhattan.
Seneca tribe’s suit over New York toll road advances past appeal
A split Second Circuit panel ruled against New York state on Thursday in a 30-year dispute over its land deal with the Seneca Nation that resulted in the construction of a highway through reservation land in upstate New York.
Discrimination claim against Masterpiece Cakeshop over transgender birthday cake upheld
The Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a lower court finding that a Christian bakery owner discriminated against a transgender woman who tried to order a pink birthday cake with blue frosting.
