Adam Schiff announces run for Feinstein’s US Senate seat

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Democratic U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, who has represented Southern California residents since 2001, announced Thursday he will run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Diane Feinstein for the past 31 years.

The move, though expected, comes after newly minted Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, a Republican who represents California’s 20th Congressional District, booted Schiff from the House Intelligence Committee, an action Schiff referred to as “political retribution” in a tweet Tuesday.

Schiff chaired the Intelligence Committee during the 2019 impeachment inquiry against then-President Donald Trump, who was being investigated for his efforts to convince Ukraine, as well as other countries, into providing damaging accounts about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, as well as information about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed Schiff to the Select Committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Our democracy is at great risk,” Schiff tweeted Thursday morning. “Because GOP leaders care more about power than anything else. And because our economy isn’t working for millions of hard working Americans. We’re in the fight of our lives —a fight I’m ready to lead as California’s next U.S. senator.”

This is a developing story.