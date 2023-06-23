Texas high court saves state grid manager from liability in avalanche of litigation

Immunity against lawsuits is necessary for Texas’ electricity manager because any damages it is forced to pay would lead to higher power bills for Texans, the state high court ruled.

AUSTIN, Texas (CN) — Shielding Texas’ electricity grid manager from liability in dozens of lawsuits tied to a winter storm blackout debacle, the state’s highest court ruled Friday the manager is entitled to sovereign immunity.

The issue of whether the Electric Reliability Council of Texas had sovereign immunity, a legal doctrine that as applied here bars lawsuits against the state of Texas and its agencies, had been dogging the grid operator since before the Winter Storm Uri disaster of February 2021.

Uri brought frigid temperatures to the Lone Star State and its electricity supply chain was not prepared.

Many power plants shut down because their operators and natural gas companies that supply gas-fired plants had not winterized their equipment, forcing ERCOT to implement rolling blackouts due to an electricity shortage.

Hundreds of Texans died from hypothermia and medical complications amid the blackouts which lasted four days straight for some households.

The disaster brought an avalanche of litigation against ERCOT from the families of the deceased and electricity retailers who claimed it had overcharged them by billions of dollars by holding prices at the maximum of $9,000 per megawatt hour– a megawatt is enough to power 200 homes on a hot summer day – for 33 hours longer than it had been ordered to by the Texas Public Utility Commission, which oversees ERCOT’s operations, after the commission ended its mandate for rolling blackouts during Uri to prevent a catastrophic grid failure.

To efficiently address pretrial matters, court officials created a multi-district litigation pretrial court, funneling all the Uri-related cases filed across the state to a judge in Houston.

As of June 6, the Texas Uri litigation involved 20,600 plaintiffs in 236 cases, many of which named ERCOT as a defendant.

But in its 5-4 order Friday, the Texas Supreme Court found ERCOT cannot be sued. Instead, it determined that claims against ERCOT should be adjudicated in administrative hearings before its parent agency, the Texas Public Utility Commission.

Chief Justice Nathan Hecht, writing for the majority, found ERCOT is entitled to sovereign immunity because the “state has complete authority over everything ERCOT does to perform its statutory functions” assigned to it by Texas lawmakers.

Namely, Hecht noted, state law grants the PUC oversight of ERCOT’s finances and budget and holds that ERCOT is directly accountable to the PUC.

The grid ERCOT manages supplies power to 90% of Texas.

This is a developing story . .