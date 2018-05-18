Suspect Arrested in Deadly Texas School Shooting

(CN) – Police have arrested a student suspected of fatally shooting at least 10 people at a high school near Houston early Friday morning and the school district said possible explosives have been found on and off campus.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at least 10 people were killed Friday morning at Santa Fe High School, 30 miles southeast of Houston. Nine were students and one was a teacher.

The suspect is in custody and has been identified only as a 17-year-old male student. Another person has also been detained in connection with the shooting.

The Santa Fe Independent School District said in a tweet that possible explosives have been found at the school and off campus, and that the school has been evacuated.

“Because of the threat of explosive items, community members should be on the look-out for suspicious packages and anything that looks out of place,” the school district tweeted.

An unnamed law enforcement official told the Houston Chronicle that the shooter was armed with an AR-15 rifle, a pistol, a shotgun and pipe bombs.

“Officers inside encountered a bloody mess in the school,” the source told the newspaper. “Evidently this guy threw pipe bombs all in there. We don’t know if any of them went off.”

At least 12 people were injured, including two law enforcement officers. Many of the injured are being treated at local hospitals.

Dakota Shrader, a 10th grader, told Houston’s CBS affiliate KHOU that alarms went off during first period and everybody rushed outside, and as teachers frantically tried to move students to safety, they heard gunshots and everyone started running.

Shrader said her friend, a 17-year-old student, was shot in the leg in a hallway at the school.

“I just ran to the nearest forest so I could hide and I called my mom,” Shrader said.

At least three medical rescue helicopters were on the scene.

Another student told a TV reporter that she was sitting in her geometry class Friday morning when the alarm went off and her teacher said, “There’s not supposed to be a fire alarm today.”

They walked outside and teachers told them to run, she said. They ran across a highway and hid behind a car wash.

“It all happened within a matter of 20 minutes. One minute we’re sitting there doing math problems, the next thing you know you’re getting told to run for your life,” the student said.

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday, “We grieve for the terrible loss of life, and send our support and love to everyone affected by this horrible attack in Texas. To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High School – we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever.”

There were 1,447 students enrolled at Santa Fe High School for the 2016-2017 school year, during which it had a ratio of one teacher for every 17 students, according to the Texas Tribune.

James Palmer contributed to this report.

Like this: Like Loading...