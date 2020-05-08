Supreme Court Puts Hold on Release of Mueller Records

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks to reporters following the back-to-back hearings with former special counsel Robert Mueller who testified about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election on July 24, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Congress had been set to obtain grand jury materials from the Mueller probe on Monday, but now that release is on hold indefinitely.

Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court granted the Justice Department a stay Friday, and gave the House Judiciary Committee until May 18 to respond.

In his application for the stay a day earlier, U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco noted that the Justice Department will fight the March ruling from D.C. Circuit that ordered release of the records.

A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit had been divided on the issue, and Francisco emphasized the dissent from U.S. Circuit Judge Neomi Rao that said the House failed to show a “particularized need” for the materials.

A Trump appointee, Rao said the case should have been remanded to the District Court to determine if there is still a need to release the documents now that the president is no longer being impeached.

At oral arguments in January, House general counsel Douglas Letter argued that the release of the redacted grand jury materials could lead to more articles of impeachment and would help the House Judiciary Committee evaluate if witnesses lied to the team assembled by special counsel Robert Mueller.

