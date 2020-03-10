DC Circuit Orders Release of Mueller Grand Jury Records

WASHINGTON (CN) — Killing an appeal by the Justice Department, the D.C. Circuit opened the door Tuesday for House Democrats to scour special grand jury materials from the Mueller probe.

“Courts must take care not to second-guess the manner in which the House plans to proceed with its impeachment investigation or interfere with the House’s sole power of impeachment,” U.S. Circuit Judge Judith Rogers wrote for a divided three-judge panel.

U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Griffith, a G.W. Bush appointee, joined the Clinton-appointed Rogers in the weighty decision.

At 45 pages, the dissent from Trump-appointed U.S. Circuit Judge Neomi Rao is nearly twice as long as the lead opinion.

While the majority said it had no reason to question whether the House Judiciary Committee requires access to the grand jury materials to carry out its constitutional duty, Rao said the House failed to show a “particularized need” for the materials as “preliminarily to” impeachment proceedings.

The ruling comes one week after a different D.C. Circuit panel shut down the bid by House Democrats to enforce a subpoena of former White House counsel Don McGahn.

In the subpoena case — similarly decided by a 2-1 panel featuring Griffith and Rogers — the majority did not resolve the Justice Department’s assertion that presidential advisers enjoy absolute immunity. Rogers authored a scathing dissent to Griffith’s lead opinion.

The House is now seeking a rehearing of the McGahn case in front of the full court.

This story is developing…