Supreme Court Nixes Sentencing Law as Unconstitutionally Vague

WASHINGTON (CN) — Long criticized as unconstitutionally vague, a sentencing method that hinges on defining violent felonies met with Supreme Court defeat on Monday.

The case went to Washington after Maurice Davis and Andre Glover after were sentenced to 50 years and 41 years, respectively, for a string of gas station robberies committed five years ago in Texas.

After the Fifth Circuit found that the men were sentenced under an unconstitutionally vague definition of crime of violence, Assistant to the Solicitor General Eric Feign urged the Supreme Court at oral arguments this spring to avoid striking down the law as unconstitutional.

He said the courts should abandon what is known as the categorical approach for a more specific method.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Brandon Beck meanwhile urged the justices to keep the categorical approach in place, even if doing so dooms the sentencing enhancement.

The Supreme Court agreed 5-4 Monday that the law is unconstitutionally vague but noted that the Fifth Circuit only vacated their convictions and sentences on one of the two counts at issue.

Davis and Glover asked the Fifth Circuit for a rehearing at the time, saying their sentences should have been on all counts, but the Fifth Circuit deferred ruling on that point.

Joined in the majority by the court’s liberal members, Justice Neil Gorsuch ordered the case remanded for the rehearing petitions to be fully addressed.

This story is developing…