Supreme Court Gives Green Light on Warrantless Blood Draw

WASHINGTON (CN) — In a halting endorsement of police forgoing warrants when a suspected drunken driver is unconscious, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Thursday that the driver’s blood is likely to be tested anyway for diagnostic purposes.

“Police officers most frequently come upon unconscious drivers when they report to the scene of an accident, and under those circumstances, the officers’ many responsibilities — such as attending to other injured drivers or passengers and preventing further accidents — may be incompatible with the procedures that would be required to obtain a warrant,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority. “Thus, when a driver is unconscious, the general rule is that a warrant is not needed.”

Though the Wisconsin Supreme Court reached a similar decision last year in the underlying case, Alito vacated that ruling today to allow an additional showing by the driver, Gerald Mitchell, that police drew his blood for BAC testing only, not for a medical purpose.

Mitchell’s blood-alcohol level measured in at three times the legal limit when police breathalyzed him driving along a Sheboygan beach in 2013. It was only after an officer transported him to a hospital for a blood draw that Mitchell fell unconscious, unable to withdraw consent to the procedure.

He noted in his ensuing petition to the U.S. Supreme Court that that Wisconsin’s law reflects a nationwide controversy.

“Provisions like Wisconsin’s are widespread: twenty-nine states have laws sanctioning warrantless blood draws from unconscious intoxicated driving suspects,” the petition states. “This case is an opportunity for the court to resolve an important constitutional question: can state Legislatures obviate the warrant requirement by ‘deeming’ their citizens to have consented to Fourth Amendment searches?”

