‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Arrested in Cult-Like Case

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CN) – Former CW actress Allison Mack was arrested at her apartment in Brooklyn on Friday morning for what federal prosecutors say is a conspiracy with accused cult leader Keith Raniere.

Mack, who garnered two Teen Choice awards for her role as Clark Kent’s sidekick on “Smallville,” is charged with sex trafficking, conspiracy and committing forced labor in a scheme to provide sex to her co-defendant, Raniere. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Friday afternoon, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Pollak declined the bail package presented by one of Mack’s attorneys, Sean Buckley, and remanded her for the weekend. They will appear again Monday at 2 p.m. with another bail proposal.

The diminutive former starlet wore a faded jean jacket and black pants. Her blond hair looked straggled, and she had dark circles under her eyes. Attorneys for Mack said she rents an apartment in Brooklyn with her wife, a self-employed writer. They said she was present at the villa in Mexico when Keith Raniere was arrested.

Mack’s first appearance before U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis will be May 3 at 10:30 a.m.

