Sidebar, a new podcast by Courthouse News

Sidebar tackles the top stories you need to know from the legal world. Join reporters Bianca Bruno, Nicholas Iovino, Martín Macías and Nina Pullano as they take you in and out of courtrooms in the U.S. and beyond and break down developments to help you understand how they affect your day-to-day life.

In our inaugural episode, we’re taking a look back to one year ago, when a viral video showed George Floyd being held on the ground for nine minutes, with white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck. Since then, worldwide protests calling for racial justice sparked criminal charges, a trial and a guilty verdict. We also have our eyes on the future — and what Chauvin’s murder conviction means going forward in achieving justice and fair trials.

This episode was produced by Martín Macías. Music by The Dead Pens and Scott Buckley. A transcript of this episode is available.

Editorial staff is Bill Dotinga, Sean Duffy and Jamie Ross. Special thanks to Dustin Carswell, Andy Monserud and Mike Patton.

