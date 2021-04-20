Jury Reaches Verdict in Chauvin Murder Trial

Cortez Rice, left, of Minneapolis, sits with others in the middle of Hennepin Avenue on March 7, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn., to mourn the death of George Floyd a day before jury selection began in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing Floyd. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (CN) — With the nation on edge and waiting with collective bated breath, the jury reached a verdict Tuesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd — a Black man — after kneeling on his neck and chest for over nine minutes in May 2020.

The verdict is expected to be announced between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern time after the jury deliberated for about 10 hours.

Chauvin faces second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines recommend 12 years and 6 months for unintentional second-degree murder, the same sentence for third-degree murder and four years for manslaughter.

Floyd’s death, along with those of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, was the flashpoint for protests, riots and eventually a handful of police reforms in Minnesota and across the United States in the summer of 2020.

Minnesota banned chokeholds, already against Minneapolis’ policy, and aggressive “warrior training” programs despite a state Legislature in habitual partisan deadlock. Nationally, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would end qualified immunity for law enforcement but has yet to pass the Senate, where Democrats have only the slimmest possible majority.

In Minneapolis, a veto-proof majority of City Council members vowed to “begin the process of ending” the city’s police department less than two weeks after Floyd’s death, but several have defected from that promise.

Minneapolis eventually wound up releasing an extra $6.4 million to its police department to hire recruits in February. After a setback last year from the city’s unelected charter commission, the Council voted 11-2 in March to advance a ballot initiative that would change the city’s charter to allow for fewer police and reduce mayoral power over the department in favor of council oversight. The activist group Yes 4 Minneapolis has also gathered over 20,000 signatures on a petition to place its similar charter amendment on the 2021 ballot, surpassing the threshold necessary to get it there.

