Security Guard Claims Toronto Raptors President Attacked Him at Game

(CN) – A man working as security personnel during an NBA final’s match is suing Masai Ujiri, as well as the Toronto Raptors and the NBA, claiming in a federal lawsuit filed Friday that the Raptors’ president physically attacked him during a game.

Alan Strickland says Ujiri assaulted him while Strickland was working security during a final’s match between the Golden State Warriors and the Raptors at the Oracle Arena in June of last year.

Strickland claims when he attempted to stop Ujiri at a security checkpoint outside the arena to check for proper credentials, something that is required under NBA regulations, Ujiri suddenly attacked Strickland and hit him in the face and chest.

The complaint, filed in the Northern District of California, states that as a result of the incident, Strickland has suffered from severe injuries to his nervous system that will result in permanent disability.

“As a direct and proximate result of Defendants conduct, Plaintiff suffered injury to his body, health, strength, activity, and person, all of which have caused and continue to cause Plaintiff great mental, emotional, psychological, physical, and nervous pain and suffering,” the complaint states.

The scope of the lawsuit is not just limited to Ujiri. Strickland is also bringing the action against the Raptors, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, and the NBA itself. Strickland claims that they all had the ability to warn plaintiff about Ujiri and his alleged potential for violent conduct, and as result should be held liable for the incident.

“At all times relevant herein, Defendants, each of which are vicariously liable for the harm Plaintiff suffered resulting from the conduct of each other Defendant, had actual knowledge and/or should have known of Masai Ujiri’s violent predisposition and propensity for physical violence prior to his assault on Plaintiff Alan Strickland,” the complaint reads.

The complaint also states that the groups did not properly train security on how to manage or prepare for such violent incidents. Strickland claims the NBA and others did not take advantage of opportunities to ensure the safety of security personnel at the Oracle Arena just as equally as they ensured the safety of spectators and players.

“Defendants failed to provide adequate safety and security measures to protect members of the public including Plaintiff, failing to supervise Masai Ujiri, failing to employ adequate security personnel, failing to employ adequate physical barriers between the stage and the audience floor, failing to warn of danger, failing to post signs warning of danger, including the danger of Masai Ujiri,” the complaint states.

Strickland is suing for medical expenses, lost earnings and special damages.

This is the not the first time this matter has received attention. During the same event last year, Ujiri allegedly got into an altercation with an Alameda County officer over a failure to provide proper credentials at a security checkpoint. This led to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office recommending battery charges against Ujiri.

None of the parties immediately responded to requests for comments made after business hours Friday evening.