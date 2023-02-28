Incumbent concedes Chicago mayoral election

Tuesday marked the end of a tumultuous campaign for one of America's most powerful mayoral offices.

CHICAGO (CN) — With more than two-thirds of the results counted in Chicago's mayoral election Tuesday night, Mayor Lori Lightfoot conceded the race.

"We didn’t win the election today, but I stand here with my head held high and my heart full of gratitude," Lightfoot said in her concession speech.

Lightfoot conceded around 8:45 p.m. with about 87% of the vote in. At that time, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas was in first place with 36% of the vote, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson was in second place with 20% and Lightfoot was in third place with 16% of the vote.

The four clear frontrunners in the race heading into Tuesday's Election Day were all Democrats: Lightfoot, Vallas, Johnson and Illinois Congressman Jesus "Chuy" García. García also conceded the race after 9 p.m.

As no candidate received at least 50% of the vote, the race will now proceed to a run-off between the top two contenders — Vallas and Johnson — on April 4.

Earlier this month, several experts told Courthouse News that the most likely outcome from Tuesday's election would be a run-off between Lightfoot and either Vallas or García. But in the weeks since, Lightfoot's chances narrowed.

According to a Victory Research poll released Monday night, Lightfoot trailed behind Vallas, a free-market ideologue and a law-and-order conservative, and Johnson, one of the race's most left-leaning candidates.

Losing reelection is a blow for Lightfoot, who won her seat in 2019 by running as a progressive reformer, and who became the city's first openly gay Black mayor. She is the first Chicago mayor in over 40 years who has not won re-election after their first term.

"[Lightfoot]'s lost so much progressive support," said University of Illinois – Chicago Political Science Department Head Evan McKenzie prior to the release of the vote results. "I really don't know what's going to happen."

Lightfoot led the fundraising game in the race despite her loss. From the start of 2022, her campaign raised over $5.1 million, mostly from trade unions, Democratic PACs and private business investors, including the families who own the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago White Sox, the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vallas, the only white candidate, raised about $4.6 million, including numerous contributions from Republicans and over $1 million from executives with the Chicago-based equity investment firm Madison Dearborn Partners. Johnson's $2.7 million mostly came from labor unions, as did García's $2.3 million. García's campaign also received a personal $2,900 donation from FTX founder and accused crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried, though the congressman said earlier this month that he would return that money to FTX investors.

McKenzie didn't discount Lightfoot, saying she may see a late surge in votes from Black voters, particularly women, on the South Side. That support didn't materialize as her Black support was challenged by Johnson, a public school teacher with the Chicago Teachers Union. Johnson, also Black, secured the endorsement of many of the city's unions and its increasingly-powerful political contingent of young socialists.

"I have really hesitated to believe that [Johnson can make the run-off], but now Lightfoot is so concerned that she's attacking him," McKenzie said, referencing Lightfoot's recent direct attacks on Johnson in televised debates and public comments. "It's funny — Vallas has attacked Lightfoot over crime and now she's attacking Johnson over defunding the police."

The triangle of attacks — Johnson has also hit Vallas over his endorsement from the city's Fraternal Order of Police — highlights the main focus of the race: crime and policing. Though homicides and shootings have decreased in Chicago since an uptick in 2020, economic crimes such as burglary and car theft are on the rise. At the same time, police brutality and the sheer size of the Chicago Police Department's budget have been long-running sources of controversy. The budget in 2023 is around $1.94 billion, not including more than $1 billion spent on police pensions and benefits.