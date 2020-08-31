Relief Closer for California Renters, Landlords as Protection Bill Clears Senate

Protesters blocked the entrance of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, to bring attention to eviction protections that are set to run out on Sept 1. (Courthouse News photo / Nathan Solis)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — With a statewide moratorium on eviction and foreclosure cases set to expire Tuesday, the California Senate passed an eleventh-hour tenant protection bill lawmakers hope will avert a crisis as they press for more economic relief from the federal government.

Assembly Bill 3088 is the product of feverish negotiations between Governor Gavin Newsom, legislators, and landlord groups critical of an earlier measure by Assembly member David Chiu, D-San Francisco, that they said would encourage tenants to withhold rent without proof of financial hardship resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

That bill is off the table, along with a Senate proposal more favorable to larger landlords that doles out sellable tax credits to cover rent losses while suspending evictions for tenants who have worked out agreements to repay rent in installments.

The compromise measure staves off evictions through Jan. 31, 2021, as long as tenants pay 25% of their rent from Sept. 1 onward. Landlords will not be able to evict tenants for unpaid rent from March through August 2020, though they can sue tenants in small claims court for the debt starting March 1, 2021.

Tenants will have to swear to pandemic-related financial distress under penalty of perjury, and “high-income” renters making at least 130% of a county’s median income will have to submit actual proof they lost their job or income.

While AB 3088 does not immunize landlords from foreclosures or force banks to offer mortgage forbearance, it extends protections embodied in the California Homeowner Bill of Rights to owners of properties with four units or less.

The California Apartment Association, a lobbying group representing landlords, hailed AB 3088 as a ‘more sensible approach” to Chiu’s AB 1436.

“We’ve been working around the clock with lawmakers and the governor’s office to make sure the legislation is fair and balanced,” Debra Carlton, the group’s executive vice president of state public affairs said in a statement Friday after the bill’s unveiling. “Our goal has been to provide both help for tenants who are truly affected by Covid-19, as well as compensation for landlords, especially mom and pop owners, at risk of foreclosure after several months without rent payments.”

Landlords will also be able to evict problem tenants, which was a major sticking point for Carlton’s group. In an interview this month, she noted, “We’ve had cases just not move forward where a tenant threatened to behead a landlord, where tenants were throwing huge parties and inviting tons of other people. There are tenants who are using their units as Airbnb and not paying the landlord.”

The new law, dubbed the Tenant, Homeowner, and Small Landlord Relief and Stabilization Act of 2020, preempts tenant-protection ordinances passed by cities throughout California. Though the bill grandfathers in municipal ordinances already enacted, it does not allow cities to extend them after they expire.

Lawmakers have called it an imperfect and temporary fix as thousands of California renters find themselves falling behind on rent. The UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies and the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate released a report Friday forecasting a desperate situation in Los Angeles County, where some 40,000 households — about 2% of renters — have not paid rent in three months.

Chiu said Friday that while AB 3088 does not go as far as he would have liked, it leaves the door open for legislators to revisit the issue next legislative session.

Negotiations came down to the wire as emergency rules suspending eviction and foreclosure proceedings sunset on Sept. 1.

“The choice was between this proposal and nothing,” Chiu said in a statement that also urged the federal government to “step up” and provide another round of stimulus.

“States cannot fix this on our own,” he said. “It is our profound hope that a new federal administration will provide economic relief for struggling tenants and landlords — the ultimate solution to this problem.”

In urging colleagues for an “aye” vote on the Senate floor Monday, Senator Anna Caballero, a Democrat representing Salinas and the Central Valley, echoed Chiu’s characterization of the bill as a stop-gap measure.

“AB 3088 is a temporary solution. If we all had a crystal ball we’d know when the Covid pandemic is going to end, what’s going to happen to the economy, when people are going to get back to work,” she said. “None of that is possible at this time.” She said once the bill is signed by Newsom, a working group will convene to “look at ways to direct future federal and state money to tenants, landlords, and homeowners.”

Co-author Senator Steven Bradford, a Democrat from Los Angeles said, “This measure is simply a six-month bridge for both tenants and landlords. This bill is no end all, be all to the crisis. It will keep tenants and landlords viable and afloat for the next six months.”

Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas from Fresno said he has serious concerns about the bill’s overall lack of “legal teeth” in helping landlords deal with creditors.

“There’s probably going to be contract, private property, and federal preemption issues. This thing is fraught with problems,” he said.

He reluctantly voted for the bill with the admonition that eviction relief not be extended and that fellow lawmakers create a tax credit for landlords.

“This ends in January. It cannot go beyond that,” Borgeas said. “I know there are those who want this to go beyond the pandemic or until everyone is economically back on their feet but that isn’t sustainable.”

Having cleared the Senate floor by vote of 33-2, the bill will go to back to the Assembly for a full vote Monday evening.