WASHINGTON — Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin fired off a letter Tuesday demanding that the FBI remove him from its wanted list.

Notice of the letter from the man dubbed Putin’s chef appeared in a post to the social media network Vkontakte by Prigozhin’s company, Concord Management and Consulting, which saw charges here briefly over its alleged funding of the Kremlin’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.