Press Has First Amendment Right to See New Court Complaints on Day of Filing

Over four days of trial earlier this month, Virginia court clerks used public funds and private attorneys to fight tooth and nail against press access. They would up losing in spectacular fashion, with a federal judge issuing a lengthy opinion Friday affirming the important of press access to new court complaints on the day they are filed.

With his law clerks, U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. even put together a line graph to illustrate the ups and downs of access in two state courts in Virginia where the court clerks were refusing to let news reporters see new cases after they crossed the counter.

Instead the clerks who are local elected officials pushed news reporters onto computer terminals to look over new cases after they had been docketed and scanned, often well after they were filed.

“Plaintiff, and other members of the press and public, have historically enjoyed a tradition of court clerks making most newly filed civil complaints publicly available on the day that they are filed,” wrote the judge.

The case was brought by Courthouse News against the clerks for Prince William County near Washington D.C. and Norfolk, a major naval center located on Chesapeake Bay. The clerks joined forces and hired a private firm to use every possible tactic in the case which included hiding evidence of the delays.

In a 45-page written opinion, Morgan rejected their defenses and found that the First Amendment guarantees a qualified right to access newly filed civil complaints contemporaneously with their filing.

Crucially he found the clerks had “deprived Plaintiff of that right.”

The judge and his law clerks created graphs to show the ups and downs of public access in each court, based on a report of statistical data that was extracted from the Virginia Supreme Court’s administrative office after initial denials that the data existed.

The opinion represents a big step forward in the evolution of First Amendment law as applied to court records. It follows a decade of litigation against state court clerks in Texas, California, Illinois and New York who have used public funds to fight against public access.

Federal courts, in a contrast close to that between night and day, have welcomed press and public access. That was true when new court filings were made in paper form and true now that a great majority of those courts have moved to electronic filing.

With some big exceptions, state court clerks – whose power largely flows from their control of the public record – have put press and public access behind their administrative tasks, with the result that news coming out of the filings is stale.

Those contrasting outlooks have morphed into two separate standards of First Amendment access, one top-class, the other debased by delay.

For the trial in Norfolk that wrapped up earlier this month, Courthouse News was represented by William Hibsher, Heather Goldman and Bryan Harrison with the firm of Bryan Cave, along with Conrad Shumadine with the Willcox Savage firm.

The clerks were represented by William Prince IV and Michael Matheson with the firm of Thompson McMullan.

“The levels in access prior to this lawsuit are so inadequate as to constitute a practice or custom of making newly filed civil complaints publicly available in a manner that is not contemporaneous with filing,” wrote Judge Morgan.

The legal standard he applied says in shortened form that access to the complaints must be on the day of filing unless the court has a really good reason. Because Courthouse News had shown delays past the day of filing, then the clerks needed to come forward with a good reason.

“Therefore, the burden shifts to the Defendant to prove their polices, practices, and customs are narrowly tailored to serve compelling government interests,” wrote Morgan.

“Defendants cannot do so.”

The judge’s opinion rejected two standard defenses by clerks that providing press access would create chaos, translated as “disrupt the orderly administration of justice,” or that they are really fighting to preserve confidentiality. Both defenses have withered under the strain of the facts.

“Defendants claim that their interests in the orderly administration of their office and protecting confidential information outweigh the public’s First Amendment right to contemporaneous access. The Court first observes that under Virginia law, the filer is responsible for redacting confidential information.”

In their defense, the clerks had gone to the extent of hiring an expert from a local college, Dr. David Harless, who used a forced set of assumptions to conclude that the clerks were in fact providing access to 97% of the new cases on the day of filing.

The judge contrasted the expert’s analysis with the raw data ultimately handed over by the administrative arm of the Virginia Supreme Court called the Office of the Executive Secretary.

“The Court FINDS that Dr. Harless’s opinions are of no value to this case. Dr. Harless’s generalized statistical finding were based upon erroneous assumptions and entirely inconsistent with OES’s own data.”

He then favorably compared the conclusion of the statistical expert hired by Courthouse News, Amita Kancherla, although he did not accept one of her conclusions about the enormity of delay in Norfolk.

“The Court FINDS that Ms. Kancherla’s opinions are entitled to significant weight and are reasonably consistent with the OES statistics,” said the opinion.

The judge then turned to Prince William clerk Jacqueline Smith, who had been a plaintiff lawyer before she ran for election.

The clerks form a powerful network of constitutional officers in Virginia. They were organized into a potent political force by Governor Harry Byrd, a former newspaper publisher who ran the Democratic machine in Virginia for four decades after he was elected governor in 1948.

Still today, when local politicians run for office, they often ask the blessing of the clerk.

Judge Morgan calmly savaged the clerk’s factual statements.

“After Plaintiff filed this lawsuit, the Prince William Clerk denied that the delays in this case ever occurred; has maintained that her office is under no legal obligation to provide the level of access it began to provide only after this lawsuit was filed; and has asserted that her office could not provide same-day access to complaints without disrupting business operations even though it is now, on a post-lawsuit basis, doing just that,” said the opinion.

The opinion painstakingly runs through the trial testimony, including the account by the regional bureau chief for Courthouse News who testified about his requests for better access in both courts.

“Civil Division Supervisor Brenda Elford informed Plaintiff’s Southeast Regional Bureau Chief Ryan Abbott that Plaintiff could not see new complaints until they were available on the public access terminals – after intake, CCMS data entry, and scanning,” the opinion noted.

Signs posted at the courthouses played an important role in the evidence, since they represented the only written policies on access.

“A sign was posted in various locations in the Prince William Clerk’s Office, including at the public access terminals, which stated: ‘We are dedicated to scanning all new civil filings into our digital system within ten (10) days of receipt in this office.’ That sign remains posted,” the opinion noted.

Abbott ran into a very similar rejection in Norfolk.

“Mr. Abbott was referred to Norfolk Circuit Court civil deputy clerk Sonya Turner. After introducing himself as a reporter and bureau chief for Plaintiff, Mr. Abbott requested access to civil complaints that had been filed but not yet fully processed and scanned. Ms. Turner informed Mr. Abbott that Plaintiff had to wait to see new complaints until they were available on the public access terminals – after initial intake, CCMS data entry, and scanning – pointing as she spoke to a sign on the clerks’ inner office door which read ‘Officers of the Court,’” wrote Morgan.

In concluding his opinion, Morgan said, “Accordingly, it is ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED:

“1. That the press and public, including Plaintiff, enjoy a qualified right of access to newly-filed civil complaints contemporaneous with the filing of the complaint.

“2. That ‘contemporaneous’ in this context means ‘the same day on which the complaint is filed, insofar as is practicable;’ and, when not practicable, on the next court date. ‘The next court date’ is defined as a time prior to the curtailment of access on the first day following the paper’s filing when the Clerk’s Office is open for business. Based upon the evidence in this case, including but not limited to the OES statistics, a reasonable expectation is that 85-90% of the new civil filings will be accessible to the public and press on the date of filing.”

While Morgan declined to issue an injunction, his declaratory order bore some of the markings of an injunction.

He ordered the parties to monitor levels of access for six months following and provide a status report in August. If the parties could not agree that the access had remained adequate, Courthouse News could renew its request for an injunction.