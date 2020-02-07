Bread and News

(CN) – Matters of bread and herring, and technology: A federal judge in Virginia advances First Amendment law in ruling that news is best consumed when it’s fresh.

It all started with a push-off. A new court clerk had been elected in Virginia, and she was changing things. News reporters would no longer be able to see new court filings as soon as they crossed the counter, as they had done in courts around the U.S. since time beyond memory.

They would now have to go to computer screens and see electronic scans of the paper documents instead of the paper filings themselves. That meant delay. It meant stale news, like stale bread.

But what was the reporter’s word against a powerful state official who flat out denied any delays in access. The new clerk, Jacqueline Smith, said in essence: It didn’t happen.

And that led to a high-stakes game of hide-and-seek, as lawyers for Courthouse News looked for the evidence that would prove their case. They were seeking electronic date stamps, sometimes called metadata, that would show when documents had been scanned.

The lawyers could already show with certainty when the court documents were filed because each document bore the imprint of a deputy clerk’s stamp. If they could only find the electronic metadata that showed when those same documents were scanned – voila! The difference between file date and scan date would irrefutably prove delay.

But the clerks in Prince William and Norfolk, both sued by Courthouse News, seemed to have foreseen that the scan metadata would be pivotal. They hid the ball. And the staff of the Virginia Supreme Court, called the Office of the Executive Secretary, joined in.

After months of formal legal requests for the information, the Office of the Executive Secretary defied a subpoena asking for the scan dates. During a deposition under oath, the Supreme Court’s chief tech officer continued steadfastly to deny they existed.

“But OES is able to identify a scanned date within its data?” asked Bryan Harrison, a lawyer with the Bryan Cave law firm, working for Courthouse News.

“No,” answered the technology chief for the state’s high court.

That answer was false.

After persistent questioning, the tech officer admitted late in his deposition that his office did indeed have the scan dates.

“All we have is the present-day date and timestamp the document was scanned,” he conceded.

In a motion for summary judgment during the litigation, Heather Goldman, also with the Bryan Cave law firm, described the tooth-pulling nature of the information extraction.

“Despite being asked for the scan date data in September 2018 and on several occasions thereafter, defendants failed to produce it, claiming that it did not exist. It took a subpoena to OES and pointed questions during a December 2018 deposition of OES to receive confirmation that the scan date data did in fact exist,” she wrote.

If litigation is like war, then the battle that changed the tide of conflict was the one over the data. It later persuaded a federal judge that the clerks had acted in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

But even after the metadata was revealed, the clerks did not give up. They set up a defensive wall. The wall was made out of claims that that the scan dates were unreliable because they might be overridden and replaced by later scans. Unfortunately for the clerks, their employees could not remember when a re-scan had changed the original date of the scan.

That defensive wall finally crumbled before U.S. Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. in the Eastern District of Virginia. On the bench earlier this week, with a full head of gray hair, dressed in a bow tie and black robes, he leaned back in his high-backed chair and opined that the re-scan argument was “an exercise in futility – if not obfuscation.”

During closing arguments Wednesday morning, the judge came back to the same subject and called the re-scan argument “a red herring,” something that distracts from the water of the law, the ocean of truth.

Morgan went on to succinctly summarize the argument from this news service that news must be reported while it’s fresh. “I think that the point the plaintiff’s making is that it has its news value as soon as it happens. We’re all going through that,” said Morgan. “The current situation in Iowa illustrates what that means. If you don’t get it when it’s fresh, it’s like stale bread. “

During the morning arguments, Morgan came back a few times to earlier testimony from Ryan Abbott, the Courthouse News bureau chief in charge of Virginia. Abbott had been put in the witness box two days earlier by lawyer Goldman, who asked about press access in Prince William where he was pushed off to the computer terminals.

“It was not good,” he said. “I believe we saw 38, 40 percent of the new civil complaints the same day that they were filed.”

The judge, who sat at eye level a few feet away, then took over the questioning in a gravelly voice. “Why is that not good?”

“Because that means the majority of the cases that were filed we could not see on the day that they were filed,” answered the bureau chief.

“What is good?

“Well, if we could see 85 or 90 percent of the cases it wouldn’t be as big of a problem,” replied Abbott. The judge returned to that standard when he ruled Wednesday afternoon.

Courthouse News is represented by William Hibsher, an experienced trial lawyer from the New York office of Bryan Cave, working with Goldman and Harrison from the firm’s Washington D.C. office. Conrad Shumadine with Willcox Savage, a legendary First Amendment lawyer in Virginia, is also on the legal team.

On the other side, representing the clerks, is William Prince and Michael Matheson with Thompson McMullan who have represented Virginia clerks in other press access cases, brought by Virginia newspapers.

And in some ways it was a family affair. All three firms working in the courtroom, for defendants and for the plaintiff, subscribe to the new litigation reports published by Courthouse News. All were gathered at opposing tables in Morgan’s federal courtroom in Norfolk to hear his conclusions on Wednesday afternoon.

In her closing argument asking for an injunction, Goldman, in her first full trial, said, “To the extent access has improved because the clerk’s offices are doing intake, indexing and scanning more quickly, those efforts can be relaxed due to human nature. And to the extent the clerk’s offices have allowed access before indexing and scanning, those ad hoc exceptions can be taken away once this lawsuit is over. And Your Honor, that is our fear.”

In his closing argument for the clerks, Prince said, “Are you going to impose a timeliness requirement on clerks to make their filings publicly available? The Fourth Circuit has never done that. They do the best they can with what they have. And I would suggest to the Court and ask the Court respectfully, don’t set the clerks up to fail. Don’t set them up to fail. What happens when they’ve got people out? What happens when they have a staff shortage?”

After a lunch break, Morgan came onto the bench and read from a yellow notepad in front of him, Morgan ruled: “The Court finds that news has a rapidly diminishing shelf life, and therefore access delayed is access denied. Accordingly, the Court finds that the First Amendment guarantees a qualified right of access to newly filed court documents.”

“The First Amendment requires that such documents be made available contemporaneously with their filing. Contemporaneously means the same day unless that’s not practicable.”

The judge dismissed the analysis by the clerks’ expert, David Harless, an economics professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, as “of little benefit.” He gave more credit to the news service’s expert, Amita Kancherla with Alvarez and Marsal, as “of some benefit.”

But he relied instead on the analysis by his law clerks of the file and scan data from the Virginia Supreme Court’s administrative office — the evidence that was extracted like an old tooth from the jaw of Virginia’s state courts.

Based on that data, Morgan concluded that there had been a practice of not providing constitutional access to the news reporters, in both Prince William and Norfolk. And he defined what the clerks needed to do in order to comply with his order. “Obviously some courts may be able to file higher percentage than others, but I think 85 to 90 percent is a range that the evidence supports can be filed with current staffing and levels of filing.”

The judge refused to issue an injunction but he kept jurisdiction over the case and told the parties they could return in six months to see if the clerks were sticking to his order. “We’re going to get a written opinion out as soon as possible. However, the Court’s ruling is effective today.”

The clerks have all but promised to appeal Morgan’s decision to the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The ruling in the Eastern District of Virginia is the latest in a series of decisions coming out of actions filed by Courthouse News against state court clerks in California, Texas, New York, Illinois and now Virginia. The news service has won at the district court level in six out of seven cases, with the one loss coming in Orange County, California.

In another of those cases, against the clerk in Ventura, California, the Ninth Circuit issued a ruling in January that confirmed in lofty principle the notion that the press has the right to see new filings on the day they are filed. But the panel of judges, in what appeared to be compromise ruling, promptly and paradoxically took an ax to those principles by overturning an injunction and allowing the clerk to physically shut the door on the press while continuing to accept new filings.

That mid-afternoon closing of the door to the records room, the only room where the new filings could be reviewed, was permitted as part of “the administration of justice.”

Morgan’s ruling in the Eastern District of Virginia cuts a clearer path through the forest of First Amendment law. The word “practicable” is defined by Webster’s as “something that is possible to do or put into practice.”

As for the costs of all those legal sorties against the clerks, the Ninth Circuit in its recent decision sent the Ventura case back to the district court with an instruction to adjust attorney fees accordingly, strongly suggesting that a fee award in favor of Courthouse News, already cut in half, would be reduced further.

Looking backwards, Courthouse News over the last two decades has spent roughly $30 million in legal fees to fight against First Amendment violations. It has prevailed in the great majority of those cases, which would, according to federal statutes, allow the news service to recoup its legal fees. Yet it has been able to recover only $585,000 – slightly less than 2% of what it has spent.

Looking to the future, Morgan’s decision advances First Amendment law and his formulation may well be applied in legal confrontations to come. Because in practice, what is evolving in American courts is a double standard when it comes to the First Amendment.

The federal courts have used new technology such as e-filing to continue the age-old tradition of press access on the day of filing. Where in the past news reporters would check a box of new paper complaints at the end of the day they were filed, the federal courts now make the new filings publicly available just as quickly in electronic form — as soon as they are received.

On the flip side, state courts in Texas, Florida, Virginia and some in California have used technology to disrupt and tear up the tradition of same-day access to new filings. They have replaced it with a lower standard — where reporters must wait. The clerks have been united and militant in pushing reporters back from the new electronic filings, behind their administrative tasks and often behind their efforts to make some money off the documents or the credit fees.

The double standard is most clearly demonstrated in California, where some state court clerks follow the federal standard and provide the press with access to new electronic filings on receipt. They stand next to clerks who use the same software but follow a lower standard.

Using Judge Morgan’s formulation, it is obviously “practicable” to provide access on receipt, yet some are refusing. The conflict between the two standards for e-filing access — one on receipt and the other delayed — could well be the next First Amendment issue for a federal court to resolve.