Sex-Slave Titles Unveiled in Tranche of Jeffrey Epstein Files

MANHATTAN (CN) – Revealing literary tastes befitting an accused sex trafficker, the Second Circuit offered a nauseating look Friday at Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon purchases in a huge tranche of unsealed documents.

With titles like “SlaveCraft: Roadmaps for Erotic Servitude – Principles, Skills and Tools” and “Training With Miss Abernathy: A Workbook for Erotic Slaves and Their Owners,” the evidence appeared as part of a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre against alleged Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein separately faces sex-trafficking charges that have heaped scrutiny on two U.S. presidents, Prince Andrew of England, and other titans from the legal, finance, scientific and business elite known to have been linked to him.

With the Second Circuit’s release of dozens of new files on Friday, that circle continues to expand.

“Giuffre also alleged she was ‘forced’ to have sex with [Harvard Law Professor Alan] Dershowitz, ‘model scout’ Jean Luc Brunel, and ‘many other powerful men, including numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known Prime Minister, and other world leaders,” the late U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet wrote in a formerly sealed 2017 opinion.

The Second Circuit ordered sunlight in July for nearly 2,000 pages of files related to Epstein, who is already a registered sex offender after he buried dozens of underage-assault charges by pleading guilty to a single count of solicitation.

An earlier look at the documents had been delayed after Maxwell sought an appeal before the entire appellate court.

This is story is developing…