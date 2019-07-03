Court Orders Sunlight on Huge Tranche of Jeffrey Epstein Files

MANHATTAN (CN) – More than a decade after his child sex-abuse case shocked the nation, the extraordinarily light sentence given to politically connected Jeffrey Epstein continues to embarrass multiple presidents, a prince and a powerful attorney.

On Wednesday, the Second Circuit ordered sunlight for nearly 2,000 files related to the wealthy tycoon and the dozens of girls whose assault claims were buried with an expansive plea deal.

Though the three-judge panel lauded the vital role of the press when it comes to public access, it also emphasized the importance of treating the allegations against Epstein with caution.

“At the same time, the media does the public a profound disservice when it reports on parties’ allegations uncritically,” U.S. Circuit Judge Jose Cabranes wrote for the Manhattan-based court.

The ruling will bring new scrutiny upon Epstein’s admission to assaulting Virginia Giuffre, claims that the late U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet refused to publicize given what he called “the highly sensitive nature of the underlying allegations.”

Another judge will take over the role of carefully unsealing those files for Sweet, who died in March at the age of 96.

Giuffre, formerly known as Roberts, says she was trafficked by Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell to his high-profile friends, including the star attorney Alan Dershowitz, who vehemently denied the allegations.

The Miami Herald’s investigative series “Perversion of Justice” renewed national attention to the Epstein case by highlighting his ties to the nation’s elite, including U.S. presidents from both parties. Former President Bill Clinton hitched multiple rides on Epstein’s jet to his private island, and President Donald Trump once called Epstein a “friend.”

In his previous role as a federal prosecutor in Miami, Trump’s labor secretary Acosta negotiated a sweetheart deal with Epstein for 13-month county jail sentence — with frequent field trips outside the jailhouse.

A federal judge assailed Acosta in February for illegally withholding that plea deal from more than 30 of Epstein’s underage victims.

“Epstein used paid employees to find and bring minor girls to him,” U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra wrote in a passionate opinion at the time. “Epstein worked in concert with others to obtain minors not only for his own sexual gratification, but also for the sexual gratification of others.”

Only one file related to summary judgment in the Giuffre case will immediately be made public in the wake of today’s opinion. The other files will return to Sweet’s replacement at the trial court for arguments on which files to unseal.

In a partial dissent, U.S. Circuit Judge Rosemary Pooler argued that all of the files should have been handled by the trial judge.

“On that score, it is worth clarifying here the breadth of the court’s unsealing order: it unseals nearly 2000 pages of material,” Pooler emphasized. “The task of identifying and making specific redactions in such a substantial volume is perilous; the consequences of even a seemingly minor error may be grave and are irrevocable.”

This story is developing…