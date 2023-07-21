Friday, July 21, 2023
Popular Party, far-right Vox smell victory in Spanish national elections

Socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez heads into a difficult reelection vote on Sunday as his chief rival in the conservative Popular Party shows more willingness to form a government with Santiago Abascal's ultranationalist Vox.

/ July 21, 2023
Spain's Prime Minister and Socialist Workers' Party candidate Pedro Sánchez speaks during a campaign meeting in Barcelona on July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

(CN) — It's becoming an all-too-familiar narrative in Europe: In Spain, too, a newfangled political party once considered too far to the right and extremist to govern may be on the cusp of just that after Sunday elections.

Spaniards go to the polls in pivotal national parliamentary elections that could see the country flip the switch and turn rightward after five years of progressive governments under Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

In the run-up to Sunday's election, polls have tightened, giving Sánchez hope he can cling on with a new center-left coalition in which his Socialists play the dominant role.

Most polling suggests, however, a rightward lurch is taking place in Spain, a trend across the European Union.

The latest polling data shows 34% of Spanish intend to vote for the Popular Party and 28% for Sánchez and his Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, or PSOE, the longtime left force in Spain.

The race for third is between Vox and Sumar, a left-wing party founded by Yolanda Díaz, who was Sanchez's junior governing partner in the outgoing government. Sumar is an offshoot of Podemos, a radical-left party that emerged around the same time as Vox during Spain's deep economic recession following the 2008 financial meltdown.

In the last national elections in November 2019, the Socialists and Podemos outperformed expectations and went on to form Spain's first multiparty cabinet; that coalition stayed together until this spring.

The Socialist-Podemos coalition was the first of its kind since the restoration of democracy following the death of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

With national elections mandatory by next year, Sánchez decided to call for an early poll in the hope of snuffing out the rising popularity for Spain's conservatives.

It's not like the PP would be breaking a taboo if it agreed to a Vox coalition. Center-right and far-right coalitions have emerged in Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden and Germany at either national or regional levels.

Election campaign posters of Popular Party candidate Nunez Feijoo are stacked at a print house in Madrid, Spain, on June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

For now, pundits believe the Popular Party will likely fall short of securing a majority and face the tough scenario where its leader, the technocratic Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will have to decide what to do about Vox.

The PP-Vox formula has begun to be field tested in two Spanish regional governments: That of Estremadura, a hot and dry southwestern region, and in Valencia, a populous port and agricultural region on the Mediterranean Sea south of Barcelona.

But a PP-Vox coalition at Spain's national level would send a strong message to the rest of Europe: In this fractured state of European politics, centrist parties on both the left and right are losing clout and unwillingly finding themselves in need to rule alongside smaller, more contentious parties to stay in power.

The PP, similar to other big-tent conservative parties like Germany's Christian Democrats, is hemorrhaging voters lured by the more extremist parties, and principally to Vox in Spain's case.

And Vox is a scary prospect: Its members deny global warming, oppose giving basic rights to homosexual couples and are on a crusade-like mission to cancel out the aspirations for autonomy expressed by regions like Catalonia and the Basque Country.

Vox's leader, Santiago Abascal, hails from Bilbao, the Basque Country's largest city; he was born in prominent political family that was targeted by ETA, the militant Basque separatist terrorist group.

He left the Popular Party in 2013 and helped form Vox, which was born during a wave of new political parties spring up in Europe, a continent rocked by the bloc's life-threatening debt crisis following the 2008 global recession caused by the American housing market collapse.

Vox far-right party leader Santiago Abascal asks for silence before the Spanish national anthem is sung at an election campaign event in Guadalajara, Spain, on July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Barring election surprises, Feijóo seems fated to have to make that Faustian bargain over to govern or not with Vox.

After recently taking over the helm of the Popular Party, Feijóo vowed he would never govern with Vox: At one point, he even said it is sometimes better not to govern.

Feijóo is a tough-talking former civil servant who rose to political prominence by winning the presidency in his home region of Galicia in northwestern Spain and then holding onto that office between 2009 and 2022.

Feijóo, who aspired to be a judge as a young man, is a capable politician and manager — features that served him well in his only debate with Sánchez on July 10.

Feijóo mercilessly picked apart Sánchez's record in office with graphs and documents he held up to the television audience; in response, Sánchez tried his best to shame Feijóo for cozying up to Vox and accepting its antiquated views on Spain as a land of patriarchy, machismo and tradition.

Polls showed Feijóo clearly got a bounce from his deft handling of Sánchez during that debate. But not all is well in Feijóo's camp either. In recent days, a scandal broke out over a photograph showing him lounging on the yacht of a notorious narco-trafficker.

This week, for unclear reasons, Feijóo declined to take part in a second debate where all the major candidates were invited.

“His explanation for the photo lacked credibility," said Andrew Dowling, an expert on Spanish politics at the University of Cardiff in Wales.

Dowling said it is still too close and uncertain to confidently forecast what the next Spanish government will look like.

And a PP-Vox alliance is not for sure, he added.

“Feijóo has been making noises that he doesn't want to form a government with Vox,” Dowling said. “There are clearly sectors within the Popular Party who are a bit reluctant.”

He said Feijóo is best known as a moderate politician who likes to see himself as a gestor, a Spanish word to describe an effective public figure.

“Charismatic is not a description that is ever applied to him,” Dowling said. “He's the guy who gets things done. He's projecting a technocratic image.”

There's a chance his decision to forego the second debate may cost him on election day.

Earlier this week, Sánchez and Sumar ganged up on Abascal, attacking his long record of offensive comments and unworkable ideas.

The leftist duo appealed to Spanish voters that a vote for PP was a vote that opens the door to Vox, which they portrayed representing the old and moribund Spain of unacceptable chauvinism and racism.

For the past five years, Sánchez has tried to modernize Spain.

He was Spain's first English-speaking prime minister and one of Europe's rare left-wing prime ministers, and a successful one.

On the campaign trail and in debates, Sánchez tried to warn Spaniards about allowing Vox into government and scolded PP leaders for endangering Spanish democracy.

Dowling said Sánchez's campaign may have been lackluster, “on the back foot.” He said his right-wing opponents got away with demonizing the prime minister, who is still young at age 51.

“He didn't defend his achievements well enough, Dowling said.

The prime minister's successes are noteworthy. Sánchez oversaw the removal of Francisco Franco's body from a civil war mausoleum outside Madrid, and he made significant advances on rights for women and gays while also expanding Spain's welfare system.

“He wants to tarnish the traditional right for going to bed with the far right,” Dowling said. But he wondered how effective that message has been.

There's plenty to attack about Vox. Throughout the campaign, its party members have refused to back down from their radical views, even getting to the point of refusing to condemn sexual violence.

“It's very much backlash politics on that part of the right,” Dowling said.

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.

