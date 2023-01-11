Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | Back issues
Police failure to share info on college rapist may have resulted in further assault

BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal judge in Louisiana denied Lafayette’s motion to dismiss negligence claims against its police department brought by a college student who was allegedly raped by a student who had been reported for sex crimes six times at three Louisiana colleges and universities. The suing student has shown that the police owed a duty to provide her university with information regarding three of the accused student’s prior reported assaults.

/ January 11, 2023

Read the ruling here.

