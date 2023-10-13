Poland heads toward toxic, polarized and uncertain election

(CN) — A deeply polarized Poland heads toward a bitterly contested and pivotal election on Sunday that pits its ruling ultraconservative nationalists against three opposition parties that portray themselves as saving the country from their government's illiberal and populist drift.
This election is arguably the most consequential contest this year for the European Union because Poland's ruling Law and Justice party has become a leading force fighting against Brussels' goal to make the 27-member bloc an ever-closer supranational union where EU laws and rules are supreme.
Law and Justice is facing a tough reelection to an unprecedented third term against an opposition depicting it as an illiberal, authoritarian, reactionary and corrupt political party that must be stopped in the name of Polish and EU democratic values. Many EU leaders are eager to see Law and Justice lose too.
“The differences between the two sides are quite fundamental,” said Aleks Szczerbiak, an expert on Polish politics at the University of Sussex in England, in a telephone interview.
“The opposition believes that the incumbent government is a threat to democracy and the rule of law and the incumbent government believes that the opposition is a threat to national security,” Szczerbiak said. “So, the stakes are high.”
And it's been a nasty, internet-driven election campaign full of twists, outrageous accusations, mudslinging, fear-mongering about immigrants from Muslim countries, toxic rhetoric, lies and no-holds-barred politicking.
“Basically, the two parties are aiming for polarization because they think that way they gain,” said Christopher Lash, a Polish historian at the Lazarski University in Warsaw, in a telephone interview. “But it could also backfire because other parties, smaller parties, might gain because [Poles] are just sick of these two big parties throwing mud at each other.”
The latest twist came this week when two top Polish military generals quit, a major blow to Law and Justice's campaign slogan, “A safe future for Poles.” This development came shortly after Warsaw sent shock waves through the NATO alliance by declaring it was in Poland's national interest to no longer send military aid to Ukraine, which the Polish president described as a “drowning man.”
Warsaw's U-turn on Ukraine was caused by the election too: Law and Justice is losing voters who are farmers and workers upset at the mounting costs of the war next door and how it's led to an influx of cheap Ukrainian grain and hundreds of thousands of war refugees receiving Polish financial support.
All the while, outside forces — including Russia, Germany, the United States and Brussels — and the international media are paying close attention and in their own ways trying to influence the election outcome.
Polls ahead of Sunday's ballot suggest it will be a very close contest that could result in a messy electoral aftermath and likely a hung Parliament. Predictions, though, are hard to make with about 10% of Poland's 30 million registered voters undecided, according to pollsters.
Law and Justice is ahead in surveys and on track to obtain about 37% of the vote, but that's not enough to hoover up enough seats in the Sejm, the Parliament, to command a majority. To stay in power, it might be able to rely on votes from a new far-right anti-Ukraine party called Confederation.
Its main rival is the center-right Civic Platform, which is expected to pick up about 30% of the vote. Civic Platform is hoping to form a ruling coalition with two smaller parties, one on the left and the other a moderate conservative group.
Turnout for the smaller parties may be key in determining what government emerges.
Undoubtedly, the main fight — and it's a toxic one — is between Law and Justice and Civic Platform and more specifically between their two leaders, respectively the 74-year-old Jarosław Kaczyński and the 66-year-old Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and former European Council president.