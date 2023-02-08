Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Pennsylvania court finds state school funding lacking

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania appellate court declared, in a 786-page opinion, that the Pennsylvania Department of Education failed to fulfill its obligations to all children because local property taxes make up more than half of all funding for public schools. Richer neighborhoods spend, on average, $5,000 more per student per year than what is spent in poorer districts.

/ February 8, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read our trial coverage here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...