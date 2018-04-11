Paul Ryan Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election

(CN) – Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday he will not run for re-election, saying he wants to be more than a “weekend dad” before his children graduate high school.

“As you all know, I did not seek this job [House speaker], but I have given it all I have and I have no regrets,” Ryan said in a 10 a.m. briefing to reporters. “Being speaker has been one of the truly great honors of my life.”

“But the truth is, [the job] takes over … and the truth is, there are other things in life that are fleeting, being a father to young children,” he said.

Ryan said he was announcing his retirement now because to run for re-election and then retire would have been the dishonest thing to do.

“I will serve out my term and then will leave a Republican majority in good hands with a bright future,” he said.

Ryan’s plans have been the source of much speculation for several weeks. He is the 25th Republican lawmaker to announce his retirement this year.

Ryan had made tax cuts a centerpiece of his legislative agenda, and Congress delivered on that late last year.

Ryan, a Republican from Janesville, Wisconsin, was first elected to Congress in 1998 and became speaker in 2015 after former House Speaker John Boehner retired. He was former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney’s running mate in 2012.

