Patriots Owner Charged With Soliciting Prostitute

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks on the field before the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots on Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

JUPITER, Fla. (CN) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft faces charges of soliciting prostitution at a Florida massage parlor after being videotaped paying for and receiving sex, police said Friday.

Law enforcement officials alleged Kraft, 77, was charged as part of a massive prostitution bust at massage parlors around Palm Beach County. At a press conference Friday, Jupiter police said detectives have video of Kraft visiting the Orchids of Asia day spa on two different occasions.

“The video we obtained shows the act that took place,” said Andrew Sharp, a detective with the Jupiter Police Department.

He indicated Kraft was driven by an unnamed person to the massage parlor, located in a strip mall in the small town of Jupiter, about 90 miles north of Miami. According to the Palm Beach Post, Kraft lives part-time in the seaside town.

Soliciting prostitution is a second-degree misdemeanor in Florida with a maximum of 60 days in jail.

In a statement obtained by the Associated Press, a spokesperson for Kraft “categorically” denied the charges.

Earlier this week, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder publicized the major human trafficking and prostitution crackdown, indicating more than 100 people would be indicted, including a well-known figure.

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr confirmed today that well-known figure is Kraft. He said Kraft has not contacted the police department.

