Patent trolls

SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge declined to declare unconstitutional state laws targeting patent trolling, the practice of bullying companies into paying settlements by threatening patent litigation against them. The state’s Patent Troll Prevention Act is not a prior restraint on speech, but a liability for “bad faith patent assertions.”

/ October 28, 2022

Read the ruling here.

