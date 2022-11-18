Friday, November 18, 2022 | Back issues
Online ordering

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal court in California dismissed some restaurants’ trademark infringement and false advertising lawsuit against Google over the manner it allows users to make online orders. Merely displaying the plain name of a restaurant does not constitute trademark infringement, as it is nominative fair use, and the “Order Online” button does not suggest false advertising or false association on Google’s part.

/ November 18, 2022

Read the ruling here.

