Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

NYT not liable for junk mail

DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge dismissed New York Times subscribers’ class action against the paper, which allegedly disclosed their private reading information to aggregators and other parties, which resulted in the readers’ receiving a lot of junk mail. They did not show evidence that their information actually was disclosed to third parties, or that the mail harmed them.

/ October 11, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...